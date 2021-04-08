Deshaun Watson's list of endorsement deals and sponsors

Deshaun Watson is starting to see the impact of the 22 lawsuits filed against him after Ashley Solis and Lauren Baxley made their identities known. Watson has lost some of his endorsement contracts as brands have already started to suspend or void their contract with the Houston Texans star. The most recent big-name companies that dropped or suspended Watson are Nike and Beats by Dre.

Coming into the 2021 NFL off-season, Deshaun Watson had roughly 13-16 endorsement deals. Watson brings home about $8 million annually in endorsements. With two of his bigger endorsement deals already backing away from Watson and his situation, the NFL star's representatives are worried that more could back out in the next couple of days.

There's a good possibility that Deshaun Watson could only have his Houston Texans salary when this is all said and done. The Houston Texans are set to pay their franchise quarterback $10 million for the 2021 NFL season. Let's take a look at the endorsements that Deshaun Watson had coming into the 2021 NFL offseason.

Deshaun Watson's list of endorsements before the allegations

Deshaun Watson has lost his deals with Nike and Beats by Dre.

Deshaun Watson has only lost three endorsement deals as of Thursday - Nike, Beats by Dre and Reliant Energy. The Nike and Beats by Dre deals were amongst the bigger endorsement agreements that Watson had. Nike released a statement about Deshaun Watson's situation, saying:

"We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson, we will continue to closely monitor the situation."

Here is a list of endorsement contracts that Deshaun Watson has and their statuses as of Thursday.

Deshaun Watson's list of Endorsements

With two women already making their identities public, it could lead to more coming out. If the number of lawsuits continues to grow, Deshaun Watson could potentially lose more endorsement deals. If Watson lost all of his endorsement deals because of this situation, he'd lose an extra $8 million a year in income.

It's only a matter of time before other companies start to move away from Deshaun Watson. Nike and Beats by Dre could be the beginning of the end for the QB and his endorsements. If more victims make their identities known, then Deshaun Watson could potentially lose all his endorsement deals before the end of this month.

It'll be interesting to see how this all plays out, especially if more women make their identities public and share their statements like Solis and Baxley.