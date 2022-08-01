"A slap on the wrist for Watson, and a slap in the face for women" - Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension sparks outrage among NFL fans

Former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson informed the NFL and NFLPA that Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL Tony Buzbee, plaintiffs' lawyer for the women who have sued Deshaun Watson, has settled three of the remaining four civil lawsuits, he announced in statement Tony Buzbee, plaintiffs' lawyer for the women who have sued Deshaun Watson, has settled three of the remaining four civil lawsuits, he announced in statement https://t.co/oUCDQmVbk7

The Cleveland Browns quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct and sued by 24 women, who were all massage therapists. Watson settled with 23 complainants, leaving only one lawsuit pending.

Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL Tony Buzbee, plaintiffs' lawyer for the women who have sued Deshaun Watson, has settled three of the remaining four civil lawsuits, he announced in statement Tony Buzbee, plaintiffs' lawyer for the women who have sued Deshaun Watson, has settled three of the remaining four civil lawsuits, he announced in statement https://t.co/oUCDQmVbk7

In her verdict, Judge Robinson noted Wattson's “pattern of behavior was egregious,” but the behavior was “nonviolent sexual conduct.” She also said that the quarterback could only get massage therapy from professionals working for the Cleveland Browns.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



The NFL has three days to file an appeal, which would be heard by Roger Goodell or his designee. #Browns QB Deshaun Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season by jointly appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, per sources.The NFL has three days to file an appeal, which would be heard by Roger Goodell or his designee. #Browns QB Deshaun Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season by jointly appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, per sources.The NFL has three days to file an appeal, which would be heard by Roger Goodell or his designee. https://t.co/NS6Yr14qLx Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision also says Deshaun Watson must get all his massage therapy from club therapists, per source. twitter.com/tompelissero/s… Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision also says Deshaun Watson must get all his massage therapy from club therapists, per source. twitter.com/tompelissero/s…

Fans on social media were outraged by the verdict. Many deemed the punishment to be lenient, while some thought it was "a joke." One user wrote:

"A slap on the wrist for Watson, and a slap in the face for women. Great job NFL!"

Shawn Rabourn II @ShawnRabournII Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Parties involved in the disciplinary hearing for #Browns QB Deshaun Watson have been informed by Judge Sue Robinson that Watson should be suspended 6 games, sources say. Parties involved in the disciplinary hearing for #Browns QB Deshaun Watson have been informed by Judge Sue Robinson that Watson should be suspended 6 games, sources say. A slap on the wrist for Watson, and a slap in the face for women. Great job NFL! twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… A slap on the wrist for Watson, and a slap in the face for women. Great job NFL! twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… https://t.co/IMVxcS0reZ

Here are some more reactions to the verdict:

Plenty of fans were particularly upset about how Watson's six-game ban pales in comparison to Atlanta Falcons star Calvin Ridley's season-long suspension. The wide receiver was suspended after placing bets on his team to win games while he was away from the facility due to an injury.

WARNING: NSFW Language

Stephanie Ferguson @StephieKonicki Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Deshaun Watson was suspended six games; he was not fined, per source. Deshaun Watson was suspended six games; he was not fined, per source. https://t.co/8lWWvVXjBY Un-fucking-real. Calvin Ridley got a whole season for gambling but Watson can play after six games? And I don't @ me with "he was never charged"....wake up! twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s… Un-fucking-real. Calvin Ridley got a whole season for gambling but Watson can play after six games? And I don't @ me with "he was never charged"....wake up! twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

Deshaun Watson's suspension could increase

The NFL Players Association announced on Sunday that they will not contest Judge Robinson's decision, indicating that they had a fair idea of her verdict.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero The NFLPA has issued a statement saying it will not appeal Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on Deshaun Watson, and calling on the NFL to do the same. The NFLPA has issued a statement saying it will not appeal Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on Deshaun Watson, and calling on the NFL to do the same. https://t.co/I6V9BSnPVq

However, the league is yet to announce whether they will challenge the decision. The NFL has until Thursday, August 4, to appeal the decision and make their case for Watson to get a longer suspension.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter NFL now has three days to decide to appeal Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. NFL now has three days to decide to appeal Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension.

In 2015, the NFL handed Tom Brady a four-game suspension for his involvement in the Deflategate saga. However, the quarterback took the matter to a district court in Manhattan and a judge ruled in his favor.

The NFL then appealed the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit and successfully reinstated Brady's four-game suspension.

NFL commissioner Roger Goddell has remained coy about the Deshaun Watson situation but will likely release a statement soon.

Many fans undoubtedly want the league to appeal the decision. However, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported on July 28 that the league would accept a 6-8 game suspension for Watson.

Outrage from fans and analysts could prompt the NFL to challenge the six-game suspension handed to Deshaun Watson. It remains to be seen whether Goddell and the league deem the punishment severe enough or if they will appeal it in a bid to have it increased.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far