"A slap on the wrist for Watson, and a slap in the face for women" - Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension sparks outrage among NFL fans

Deshaun Watson to be suspended for six games
Param Nagda
Param Nagda
ANALYST
Modified Aug 01, 2022 07:49 PM IST

Former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson informed the NFL and NFLPA that Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Tony Buzbee, plaintiffs' lawyer for the women who have sued Deshaun Watson, has settled three of the remaining four civil lawsuits, he announced in statement https://t.co/oUCDQmVbk7

The Cleveland Browns quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct and sued by 24 women, who were all massage therapists. Watson settled with 23 complainants, leaving only one lawsuit pending.

In her verdict, Judge Robinson noted Wattson's “pattern of behavior was egregious,” but the behavior was “nonviolent sexual conduct.” She also said that the quarterback could only get massage therapy from professionals working for the Cleveland Browns.

Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision also says Deshaun Watson must get all his massage therapy from club therapists, per source. twitter.com/tompelissero/s…

Fans on social media were outraged by the verdict. Many deemed the punishment to be lenient, while some thought it was "a joke." One user wrote:

"A slap on the wrist for Watson, and a slap in the face for women. Great job NFL!"
A slap on the wrist for Watson, and a slap in the face for women. Great job NFL! twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… https://t.co/IMVxcS0reZ

Here are some more reactions to the verdict:

@AdamSchefter Wrist slap
@AdamSchefter Nfl is a joke
@AdamSchefter What a joke

Plenty of fans were particularly upset about how Watson's six-game ban pales in comparison to Atlanta Falcons star Calvin Ridley's season-long suspension. The wide receiver was suspended after placing bets on his team to win games while he was away from the facility due to an injury.

@AdamSchefter #FreeCalvinRidley
@AdamSchefter JUSTICE FOR CALVIN RIDLEY
The @NFL’s personal conduct policy is a complete joke. Calvin Ridley suspended indefinitely for betting on a game, while Deshaun Watson pulls his penis out during massages and gets 6gms. Both should be able to feed their families, but the disparate treatment is enraging. twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

WARNING: NSFW Language

Un-fucking-real. Calvin Ridley got a whole season for gambling but Watson can play after six games? And I don't @ me with "he was never charged"....wake up! twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

Deshaun Watson's suspension could increase

The NFL Players Association announced on Sunday that they will not contest Judge Robinson's decision, indicating that they had a fair idea of her verdict.

The NFLPA has issued a statement saying it will not appeal Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on Deshaun Watson, and calling on the NFL to do the same. https://t.co/I6V9BSnPVq

However, the league is yet to announce whether they will challenge the decision. The NFL has until Thursday, August 4, to appeal the decision and make their case for Watson to get a longer suspension.

NFL now has three days to decide to appeal Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension.

In 2015, the NFL handed Tom Brady a four-game suspension for his involvement in the Deflategate saga. However, the quarterback took the matter to a district court in Manhattan and a judge ruled in his favor.

The NFL then appealed the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit and successfully reinstated Brady's four-game suspension.

NFL commissioner Roger Goddell has remained coy about the Deshaun Watson situation but will likely release a statement soon.

Many fans undoubtedly want the league to appeal the decision. However, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported on July 28 that the league would accept a 6-8 game suspension for Watson.

Outrage from fans and analysts could prompt the NFL to challenge the six-game suspension handed to Deshaun Watson. It remains to be seen whether Goddell and the league deem the punishment severe enough or if they will appeal it in a bid to have it increased.

