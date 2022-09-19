NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson's suspension could be stretched out longer than earlier reported

The Cleveland Browns took a gamble this offseason when they acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Shortly after acquiring and extending him, Watson received a six-game suspension from the NFL for breaching the league's personal conduct policy. However, the suspension went up to 11 games in addition to a $5 million fine.

According to CBS Sports reporter Jonathan Jones, it could take longer for the quarterback to see the field.

The suspended signal-caller has to participate in treatment and is currently on the right path for his suspension to be lifted. Jones then added that Watson's suspension could go beyond December 4 according to sources.

From Jones:

"He must participate in treatment and have clinicians say, 'He's on the right path,' in order for the suspension to be lifted, according to one source. One important point, I'm told he could very well be cleared to play after the 11-game suspension but still be required to go to treatment. Three sources told me this could indeed go beyond December 4 when Watson presumably takes over as the starting QB against his former team, the Texans."

When Cleveland acquired the quarterback, they didn't know how long he'd be suspended and if he'd play this season or not. He was initially suspended for six games before the league appealed for it to be raised to 11 games.

He is set to make his return in Week 13 when the Browns face his former team, the Houston Texans.

The Cleveland Browns are 1-1 on the season without Deshaun Watson

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Through the first two games of the 2022-23 NFL regular season, the Cleveland Browns are 1-1 with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback.

In Week 1, Brissett led the Browns to victory over the Carolina Panthers, 26-24. He completed 52.9 percent of his throws for 147 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

The Browns fell to the New York Jets on Sunday after letting up a 14-point lead late in the 4th quarter, losing 31-30. Brissett put up strong numbers in the loss, completing 22 passes out of 27 for 227 yards and a touchdown.

Cleveland will have a short week of preparation as they open the coming week on Thursday Night Football. They'll host their bitter rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, who also sit at 1-1 after their loss to the New England Patriots

