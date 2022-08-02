Deshaun Watson's suspension makes no sense when compared to Calvin Ridley's punishment

Deshaun Watson being suspended by the league for a third of the number of games Calvin Ridley was is insulting to every NFL fan. This especially to the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver.

For those that don't know, Watson faced four civil suits for sexual misconduct and sexual assault while Ridley was found to be placing parlay bets on NFL games. Yes, there is an obvious discrepency in the league's priorities.

The Deshaun Watson suspension has precedent, but still isn't enough

The NFL, and America at large, have come a long way in its treatment of claims made by women against popular figures in the sports world.

Ben Roethlisberger was suspended for the first six games (it was later cut down to four) of the 2010 season after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old college student in a Georgia nightclub. He became the first player suspended by commissioner Roger Goodell under the conduct policy who hadn’t been arrested or charged with a crime.

Tristen Kuhn @KuhnTristen NFL suspensions:

Calvin Ridley: 17 games, betting

Vontaze Burfict: 12 games, targeting

DeAndre Hopkins: 6 games, PED

Martavis Bryant: Indefinitely, Weed

Josh Gordon: 25+ games, Weed

Darren Waller: 16 games, substance abuse



Goodell noted in a letter to Roethlisberger that “nothing about (his) conduct can remotely be described as admirable, responsible, or consistent with either the values of the league or the expectations of our fans.”

12 years have passed since Roethlisberger's case, and a lot has changed in this country since. Between the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements, sexual harassment/assault garners a far more severe punishment in 2022 than in 2010.

The fact that Watson is getting a nearly identical suspension is a horrible look for the NFL. The MLB suspended Trevor Bauer for two full seasons over allegations of off-field sexual misconduct.

When you then factor in what Ridley did to get suspended for a full season -- placing bets during a five-day period in late November 2021. During that time, he was away from the club's facility on the non-football illness list. Then it becomes offensive to NFL viewers, particularly women, everywhere.

Deshaun Watson being suspended six games makes little sense considering Judge Robinson's details

Judge Sue L. Robinson's ruling makes little sense considering the context she provided to Watson's counsel, the prosecution, and to the jury. Robinson mandated that Watson only used Houston Texans masseuses, which seems to be an indication that something was done by the QB that he shouldn't have:

"...limit (Deshaun Watson's) massage therapy to Club-directed sessions and Club-approved massage therapists for the duration of his career, and so [I] impose this mandate as a condition to his reinstatement." She also ruled that Watson is "to have no adverse involvement with law enforcement, and must not commit any additional violations of the Policy."

PittsSZN @SznPltts Deshaun Watson bout to get 6-8 games for sexual assault but Ridley gets 1 year for gambling 1500 Deshaun Watson bout to get 6-8 games for sexual assault but Ridley gets 1 year for gambling 1500 https://t.co/S7wS6x0kXr

Robinson also found that 'predatory conduct casts a negative light on the league and its players,' before issuing the suspension.

All of that said, and Calvin Ridley still received a punishment three times as harsh. And quite frankly, the league needs to do something to fix this.

