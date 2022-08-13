"Browns really traded their future for this" - Deshaun Watson's underwhelming show vs Jaguars has NFL fans laughing

Deshaun Watson was seen in an NFL game for the first time since the 2020 season. His last game was against the Tennessee Titans in Week 17 for the Houston Texans.

Even though it was a preseason game, he saw himself on the field versus the Jacksonville Jaguars as a member of the Cleveland Browns. In a couple of drives with the offense, you could clearly see some rust as he struggled against the Jaguars defense.

NFL fans took notice and headed to Reddit to share their thoughts on his performance in the matchup. Here are the top comments:

NFL fans also called out the Browns for being the Browns:

Other fans are mentioning former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was traded to the Carolina Panthers:

In the game versus the Jaguars, he went one-for-five passing, throwing for just seven yards. The lone completion came on the first play of the Browns' third possession. Watson hit tight end David Njoku on a short pass. Following the 24 -14 victory over Jacksonville, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke on the quarterback's effort:

“I think it was important for him to get out there, in a game setting, under the lights with new teammates and go operate... It wasn’t going to be perfect and even if it was perfect, you can’t overreact to that either. I think it was all part of the progression for him.”

As mentioned earlier, Watson was last seen versus the Titans back in the 2020 season. In that Week 17 matchup, he threw for 365 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. That season, he led the NFL in passing yards with 4,823 yards and was tied for seventh with 33 touchdown passes.

After sitting out last season, will we see the 26-year-old play in a regular season game in 2022 for Cleveland?

Will Deshaun Watson play for the Cleveland Browns in the 2022 regular season?

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

After Watson received a six-game suspension for breaching the league's personal conduct policy, the NFL decided to appeal the suspension. Peter C. Harvey will hear the appeal, rather than Commissioner Roger Goodell. The NFL wanted a year-long suspension for the quarterback from the very beginning, and the appeal was no surprise.

Despite Watson reaching a settlement with all but one of the plaintiffs accusing him of sexual misconduct, the league hasn't changed its mind. They are reportedly pushing for an indefinite suspension.

For the three-time Pro Bowler, the chances of seeing him play a down in the regular season could be very slim. However, players are normally allowed to play while their appeal is in process. If the appeal takes a long time, as everything in this case so far has, he could play in the opening week of the season.

We'll have to wait and see what happens with his appeal.

