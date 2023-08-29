Desmond King landing spots: 3 teams that should sign veteran CB

Desmond King was a victim of the Houston Texans' roster cuts to make it a 53-man roster, with the slot cornerback being released by the franchise as they kept Shaquill Griffin on the roster.

King, who has a rather interesting career arch, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Chargers who made the All-Pro and the Pro Bowl during his second year. However, it proved to be a fluke, as he failed to replicate that excellent level during the upcoming seasons. He was traded to the Tennessee Titans in 2020 and has been playing with the Texans since 2021.

Houston has added a plethora of young cornerbacks who played well during the preseason, which allows them to develop further without many expectations for the 2023 season. Check out three possible landing spots for Desmond King:

3 landing spots for Desmond King

1) Baltimore Ravens

With Marlon Humphrey still nursing an injury and not much depth in the cornerback room, Desmond King would be a great arrival for some veteran presence and improved depth as the season goes on. He has a nice range of ball skills and would provide decent cover on the outside while playing in the slot in a position that has been a problem for the Ravens in the previous years.

2) Pittsburgh Steelers

Just like their bittersweet rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers definitely need to add depth in the cornerback room before the start of the season, and King's experience would make him an easy fit for Mike Tomlin's defense. Joey Porter Jr. was added via draft, but he's set to be a starter on the outside, whereas the slot position isn't as strong on the roster.

3) Philadelphia Eagles

There's no real need for a starter cornerback on the Philadelphia Eagles roster, but Avonte Maddox is injury-prone and there's not enough slot depth for the team. Adding King on a veteran-minimum deal would be perfect for Philadelphia: if something happens to Maddox once again, they won't be relying on undrafted free agents who just made the team. King's experience would be incredibly valuable during a playoff push.

Desmond King stats

During the 2022 season, the cornerback amassed 8 passes defended, 10 tackles for a loss and 3 interceptions as the Texans finished with a 3-13-1 record.

Desmond King's contract details

King had one year left on his two-year, $7 million deal signed in 2022. Houston has a $1.4 dead cap penalty for his release.

