Can the Detroit Lions Win Seven Games in 2022?

The Detroit Lions ended the 2021 season with a 3-14 record under first-year head coach Dan Campbell. Despite their record, the Lions competed, but more is expected from a franchise with four consecutive losing seasons. Can the 2022 Lions deliver?

Here, we'll analyze and formulate an accurate prediction of the Lions' 2022 Win Totals. The NFL's Win Totals have been out for a while and though they've been discussed at length, mistakes are often made.

We’ll arrive at conclusions based on the past three seasons, new arrivals, departing players and the strength of their schedule. Then we’ll make our final judgment on what will happen with the Lions this season.

Detroit Lions 6.5 wins OVER -115 UNDER -105

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions

The Lions competed under first-year head coach Dan Campbell, but it didn’t translate into victories. Detroit covered the spread in 11 of their 17 contests.

Seven of their first eight contests in 2022 are against potential playoff teams. However, they also have six very winnable games against the Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

Quarterback Jared Goff is coming off a career-worst season, throwing for just 3,245 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Goff also suffered the most sacks of his career, but in 2022 he’ll be taking snaps behind one of the best offensive lines in the game.

Main Team @MainTeamSports2 DeAndre Swift takes it 57 yards to the house! DeAndre Swift takes it 57 yards to the house! https://t.co/PFnNu8esBT

Running back D’Andre Swift is healthy and will utilize that aforementioned offensive line. Hopefully the Lions can get in front of their opponents and run the ball a bit more because Swift is electric. Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown returns, as does tight end T.J. Hockenson. Veteran wideout D.J. Chark has joined the team, giving Goff three very capable pass catchers.

Barstool Detroit @BSMotorCity How could you not root for the Detroit Lions

How could you not root for the Detroit Lions https://t.co/GuABvPE8h4

Maybe top draft choice Aiden Hutchinson will bring back the roar in the Lions defense, otherwise it's going to be a long year for the defensive unit. The Lions defense allowed the second-most points per game, and they haven’t really gotten much better.

But you should believe in this offense and put your money where your mouth is.

Take Lions OVER 6.5 wins.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell