Detroit Lions 2025 free agency tracker: Latest on D. J. Reed, Dan Skipper, and more

There have been fascinating deals in the league since Monday, when the legal tampering period for NFL free agency started, including the Detroit Lions.

The Lions haven't been left behind, re-signing players scheduled to enter free agency. They also reportedly agreed a contract with cornerback D.J. Reed after losing CB Carlton Davis III, who agreed a deal with the New England Patriots.

In an effort to free up money in cap space, the Lions released defensive end Za'Darius Smith, who they had obtained in a trade last November.

Following the opening of the NFL free agency negotiating session on Monday, we take a look at the Lions' most recent offseason moves.

Detroit Lions free agency tracker 2025

1) CB D.J. Reed (three-year, $48 million contract)

The Detroit Lions lost CB Carlton Davis in free agency to the New England Patriots on Monday. They immediately replaced him with D.J. Reed, signing the former New York Jets cornerback to a three-year contract worth $48 million.

Reed is among the most prominent cornerbacks in this year's free agency, and acquiring him was the smart strategy for the Lions to replace Davis.

The San Francisco 49ers selected Reed in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was acquired off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 before agreeing a three-year, $33 million deal with the Jets in free agency in 2022.

Since joining the league in 2018, Reed has amassed 414 career tackles, 51 pass deflections, six interceptions, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Detroit Lions 2025 free agency re-signings

1) LB Derrick Barnes (three-year, $25.5 million contract)

The Detroit Lions re-signed linebacker Derrick Barnes before the NFL's legal tampering period began on Monday. He has reportedly agreed a three-year, $25.5 million contract, with $16 million in guaranteed money.

The linebacker, who will start his fifth season in 2025, only played three games last year because of a right knee injury sustained in Week 3. He recorded 10 total tackles and one pass defended.

Barnes has participated in 51 games (26 starts) in his career, recording 205 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and four sacks.

2) DE Marcus Davenport (one-year, $4.75 million contract)

Defensive end Marcus Davenport has returned to the Detroit Lions for the 2025 campaign after agreeing a one-year contract worth $2.5 million. According to reports, the agreement includes $2 million in incentives.

Davenport played two games after joining the Lions in free agency last year before missing the remainder of the season due to a torn triceps.

The 28-year-old defender could start regularly in the NFL, but his injury record in the last two campaigns has been a huge problem. Since departing the New Orleans Saints in 2023, he has only appeared in six games for the Minnesota Vikings and the Lions because of persistent injury concerns.

3) LB Anthony Pittman (one-year contract)

Linebacker Anthony Pittman was re-signed by the Detroit Lions to a one-year contract deal last Friday. The former Wayne State linebacker played in four games last season (three for Detroit and one for Jacksonville Jaguars), collecting three tackles and one pass defended.

The Lions' decision to re-sign Pittman demonstrates their intention to keep their linebacker depth in 2025. Pittman has the opportunity to see a lot more playing time for the team next season, as Jalen Reeves-Maybin is expected to leave in free agency.

4) T Dan Skipper (one-year contract)

The Detroit Lions extended Dan Skipper's contract by one year, guaranteeing that his special contribution to the team will continue in the upcoming season.

Skipper, who participated in all 17 Lions games last season, has become an increasingly important member of the Lions roster in the last three years.

5) LB Ezekiel Turner (one-year contract)

Ezekiel Turner became the third linebacker the Detroit Lions have signed to an extension this offseason when they re-signed him to a one-year deal on Friday night.

Turner was utilized as a special teams player for the Lions last season after joining the practice squad in early November from the Arizona Cardinals. In nine games, he ended with 12 total tackles, including five special teams tackles, three quarterback hits and 0.5 sacks.

