Detroit Lions 2025 NFL draft picks: Full list of selections for Dan Campbell and Co.

After a season in which the Detroit Lions failed to meet their Super Bowl expectations, fans must have had a tense feeling going into this offseason. Additionally, the team lost two of its best coordinators, DC Aaron Glenn and OC Ben Johnson to head coaching positions.

Ad

The Lions front office will have many difficult choices to make this offseason, but they will be particularly responsible for creating a roster that can win when it matters in 2025.

Coach Dan Campbell and the team's decision-makers must now attempt to regain any lost edge through free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In recent years, the Lions have used the draft to add a number of significant players to their roster, including Penei Sewell, Sam LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs and numerous other standouts. Detroit plans to keep expanding through the NFL Draft in 2025.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

That being said, let's examine the draft capital available to the Detroit Lions in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What rounds are the Detroit Lions' draft picks in 2025?

Here are the Detroit Lions' picks in the draft:

1) Round 1, Pick 28

2) Round 2, Pick 60

3) Round 4, Pick 131 (via Philadelphia Eagles)

4) Round 6, Pick 197 (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

5) Round 7, Pick 226 (via New York Jets)

6) Round 7, Pick 229 (via Dallas Cowboys)

7) Round 7, Pick 245

With their original picks in the first, second and seventh rounds still intact, the Lions have seven picks in total in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

In exchange for an additional Round 4 pick in the 2024 draft, the Lions traded their 2025 third-round selection to the New York Jets last year. They also traded their 2025 Round 5 pick to the Cleveland Browns for defensive end Za’Darius Smith in November.

The Lions lost their original 2025 Round 6 pick to the Browns in exchange for wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones during the 2023 season. However, in March 2024, they recouped a fresh sixth-round pick when they traded for cornerback Carlton Davis III from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ad

The Lions selected cornerback Terrion Arnold by trading up in last year's draft. They were able to obtain one of their additional seventh-round picks from the Dallas Cowboys in the process.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Who did the Detroit Lions select in the 2024 draft?

The Detroit Lions' full 2024 NFL draft selections are as follows:

Round 1 (No. 24 overall) - Cornerback Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Round 2 (No. 61 overall) - Defensive end Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

Round 4 (No. 126 overall) - Offensive tackle Giovanni Manu, University of British Columbia

Round 4 (No. 132 overall) - Running back Sione Vaki, Utah

Round 6 (No. 189 overall) - Defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, LSU

Round 6 (No. 210 overall) - Guard Christian Mahogany, Boston College

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.