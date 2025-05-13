Detroit Lions 2025 NFL schedule leaks, rumors tracker: All we know about Dan Campbell and Co.'s opponents this season

The Detroit Lions will find out when they will play each opponent in the 2025 season when the NFL releases its schedule on Wednesday at 8 p.m. That said, the Lions will face the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Eagles, in 2025.

However, after the league's announcement on Monday that Philly will match up against the Dallas Cowboys in the season opener, we know Detroit won't be playing any of those two teams in Week 1.

The Lions will host another game this Thanksgiving, marking the 86th time the team has hosted a Thanksgiving Day classic. They hope to win for a second consecutive year after defeating the Chicago Bears last year to improve their overall record to 37-45-2 on Thanksgiving.

While we still don't know which club Detroit will face on Thanksgiving this year, we know it won't be the Cowboys (they will also host a Thanksgiving Day game of their own) or the Bears (due to play on Black Friday).

There are now the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as possible opponents for the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

Another thing that we know about the Lions' schedule is that the team won't play in any of the league’s scheduled international games in 2025.

Below, we will look at which teams the Lions will face throughout the 2025 NFL regular season.

Full list of the teams the Detroit Lions will face in 2025

The Detroit Lions have one of the most difficult schedules for the 2025 campaign. They will play against nine teams (11 total games) that made the playoffs in 2024. Nevertheless, given their roster strength and their 15 regular-season wins from last season, the Lions are still expected to rank among the top NFC teams in 2025.

The Lions will play the NFC East and AFC North teams once each, and twice against the remaining three NFC North teams. Since they won the NFC North division in 2024, they will also face three teams that won their division last season. The team's home and road schedule for the 2025 season is as follows:

Home:

Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Road:

Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams

Kansas City Chiefs

