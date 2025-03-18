Detroit Lions 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after moves for Derrick Barnes and D.J. Reed in free agency

The Detroit Lions will enter the 2025 NFL season after a disappointing end to their previous campaign.

After winning the NFC North with a 15-2 record, the Lions were eliminated in a shock home defeat to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional playoff.

Led by stars on offense like Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown, no one scored more points in the NFL than the Lions' 564 points in 2024.

However, their defense was questionable at times, especially in their loss to the Commanders where they gave up 45 points at home.

Detroit has already added CB D.J. Reed and re-signed LB Derrick Barnes to a long-term contract extension. They'll look to continue their roster build through the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Lions hold one pick in each of the first three rounds, including the 28th overall selection.

Detroit Lions mock draft for 3 rounds in 2025

Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator - Detroit Lions

#1 - Round 1, Pick 28: Mike Green, ED, Marshall

NFL: Mike Green at the Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

The Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator has the Lions selecting Marshall ED Mike Green with their first-round selection. Despite having Aidan Hutchinson on the roster, the Lions could do worse than pairing him with Green.

Green is a little undersized and has had legal issues which may hurt his draft stock, but his potential is undeniable. He clocked up 17 sacks in just 13 games last year and declared for the draft after just two years of collegiate experience.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 60: Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

NFL: Donovan Jackson at the Combine - Source: Imagn

After losing veteran guard Kevin Zeitler in free agency, the Lions could help fill the void by grabbing Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson with their second-round selection.

Jackson lined up at both LG and LT in 2024 and perfomed admirably at both spots and that versatilty will appeal to scouts at the next level.

The Lions have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, but Graham Glasgow, Taylor Decker and Dan Skipper are all over 30 so they could do with getting younger at the position.

Expand Tweet

#3 - Round 3, Pick 102: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

NFL: Xavier Watts at the Combine - Source: Imagn

A former wide receiver Xavier Watts has arguably the best ball skills out of any safety in the draft, so the Lions could get a steal with him in Round 3.

Watts had seven interceptions in 2023 before adding six last season on his way to being named Consensus All-American.

NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein said on Watts: "Safety with the versatility and ball skills to make plays from a variety of alignments. Watts plays with rare feel and instincts on the back-end, allowing him to range over the top in single-high or read and drive on throws as a split safety."

