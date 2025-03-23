Detroit Lions 5-round mock draft: Updated projections after free agency for NFC North franchise

The Detroit Lions have finished each of the past two seasons among the best teams in the NFL. They have advanced during the playoffs in both years but have ultimately failed to achieve their goals of making it to the Super Bowl. They can now use the offseason to upgrade their roster to potentially get them over the edge.

They have already used the free agency period to make valuable additions such as DJ Reed, but the 2025 NFL Draft will offer them one of their best opportunities to bring in more talent. Here's how they can potentially approach it in the following five-round mock draft, though they are without a fifth-round pick.

Detroit Lions 2025 NFL mock draft for 5 rounds

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

#1 - Round 1, Pick 28: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina Pirates

The Detroit Lions moved on from Carlton Davis in the free agency period but replaced him by adding DJ Reed, one of the best available cornerbacks this year. This has been one of the weakest overall positions on their roster, so it would make sense for them to also target another cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Shavon Revel is one of the top defensive back prospects and would be a valuable addition.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 60: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M Aggies

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Lions will select Shemar Stewart with their second-round pick this year. Last season demonstrated their lack of depth on the edge of their defense behind superstar Aidan Hutchinson, so addressing this issue should be one of their priorities. Stewart can help them solve this problem.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 102: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State Cyclones

Jayden Higgins appears to be an ideal addition to the Lions' wide receiver room as his size is something they are currently missing with their current options. He is a big-bodied prospect at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, so he can complement Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams with a different style for the position.

#4 - Round 4, Pick 130: Jackson Slater, OG, Sacramento State Hornets

The Lions already feature one of the best overall offensive lines in the NFL, but adding depth is never a bad strategy. Jackson Slater is a high-upside target in the mid-rounds of this year's draft. He is an All-American guard, but a season-ending knee injury last year could result in him falling down draft boards.

