Detroit Lions 7-round mock draft: 3 ways Dan Campbell can keep momentum going in 2024 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions are in an interesting spot. Already one of the NFC's best teams, they need to improve to keep pace with other contenders and give themselves the best shot at getting to the Super Bowl. The draft represents a great way for them to do that, and there are a few routes they could take.

Detroit Lions mock draft 1.0

32nd overall: Troy Fautanu, OG, Washington

The Kansas City Chiefs wanted to send pick 32 and a 2025 second-round pick to move up to 29, a deal the Lions took. At 32, they beef up their line at a position of need with Troy Fautanu.

61st overall: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

There's no telling what the future holds for Jared Goff, but if Michael Penix Jr. is still available here, the Lions should take him and let him develop a la Jordan Love.

73rd: Christian Haynes, OG, Uconn

The guard position is one of Detroit's biggest needs, and they use two top 100 selections on it.

164th overall: Tarheeb Still, CB, Maryland

The secondary, more specifically the cornerbacks, were much maligned in 2023 for Detroit, so Tarheeb Still is a pick they need to make.

201st overall: Myles Murphy, DT, North Carolina

Defensive tackle is another position of need, and Myles Murphy is as good a prospect as any at this stage.

205th overall: Beaux Limmer, OC, Arkansas

The best player available, Beaux Limmer can play center and guard and provide invaluable depth to Detroit's offensive line.

249th overall: Anthony Gould, WR, Oregon State

The Detroit Lions could use some wide receiver depth, and Anthony Gould can provide that to close out the mock on Sportskeeda's 7-round Mock Draft Simulator.

Detroit Lions mock draft 2.0

29th overall: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

The Lions have good wide receivers, but this pick of Adonai Mitchell would give them one of the best WR rooms in football.

61st overall: T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

T'Vondre Sweat was the best player available and fits a position of need for the Lions.

74th overall: Javion Cohen, OG, Miami

The Lions could use a guard, and Javion Cohen is one of the better day two prospects on the board.

164th overall: Sedrick Van Pran, OC, Georgia

The Lions once again go best player available and add some much-needed IOL depth.

201st overall: Myles Murphy

More depth up front on defense and a talented player is never a bad idea this late in the draft.

205th overall: Malik Washington, WR, Virginia

It's hard to pass up getting so many good weapons for Ben Johnson and Jared Goff to play with.

249th overall: Brennan Jackson, EDGE, Washington State

The Lions could use someone opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. A seventh-round prospect might not be it, but it's worth a shot.

Detroit Lions mock draft 3.0

38th overall: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

To trade down nine spots, the Tennessee Titans called and offered their second-rounder and their 2025 first-rounder. With that pick, the Lions took Troy Franklin to once again address the wide receiver need.

61st overall: McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M

McKinnley Jackson was the best prospect available and had fallen this far, plus he fits a position of need on defense.

73rd overall: Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina

The Lions use this pick on one of the best linebackers in the draft, Cedric Gray. This provides more depth and versatility up front.

164th overall: Nelson Ceaser, EDGE, Houston

Edge rusher is a position of need, and the Lions have to find someone to go on the other side of the defensive line.

201st overall: Devin Leary, QB, Kentucky

It's worth taking a late flyer on someone who could learn behind Jared Goff and potentially be a successor.

205th overall: Jared Wiley, TE, TCU

A team can truly never have enough weapons on offense, so the Lions load up here.

249th overall: Marcus Harris, DT, Auburn

The best player left by a wide margin at a position of need gets picked to close this mock for Detroit.