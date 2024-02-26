Detroit Lions 7-round Mock Draft: Intensifying the roar on defense

In an alternate history, the Detroit Lions should represent the NFC in Super Bowl 58. But the second half of the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers happened, leaving them defeated despite a 24-7 halftime lead.

But all they can do now is to look ahead by preparing for the 2024 NFL season. Their massive $57.6 million cap space allows them to attract highly rated free agents, especially on defense, particularly at defensive and cornerback.

They can address their needs via the 2024 NFL Draft if they like to preserve their flexibility. Likewise, they could use some reinforcements on their interior offensive line. Therefore, barring any additional trades, here’s how their draft could proceed, according to Sportskeeda’s Mock Draft Simulator.

Detroit Lions 7-round 2024 mock draft – Day 1

Round 1, Pick 29: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams make a potent receiving duo for the Detroit Lions. However, Josh Reynolds is a free agent, allowing him to sign with another team.

They can address his departure by drafting Mitchell, a two-time National Champion with Georgia and a Second Team All-Big 12 member for Texas last season.

Mitchell had his best season in college football with the Longhorns, tallying 55 catches for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s a big target with impressive speed and excellent body control for quarterback Jared Goff.

Detroit Lions 7-round 2024 mock draft – Day 2

Round 2, Pick 61: Isaiah Adams, OG, Illinois

The Detroit Lions could lose Graham Glasgow, Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai in free agency. Their rotation at offensive guard gets thinner if even one of them commits to another team. In that case, Adams is an able replacement because of his ability to adjust quickly in the pocket during pass protection. He has the speed to pull as a lead blocker during run plays.

Round 3, Pick 73: Leonard Taylor III, DT, Miami

The Lions will need another starting defensive tackle if Benito Jones goes to another team. They can elevate Brodric Martin, Tyson Alualu, or Levi Onwuzurike to compete for that spot beside Alim McNeill. Likewise, general manager Brad Holmes could bring Taylor III to spice up the battle.

Aside from helping in their already impressive run defense, Taylor’s quick reaction to the snap gives him the edge against centers or guards. He can disrupt the interior and get sacks by brute force.

Round 3, Pick 92: Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky

Cameron Sutton and Brian Branch could be the Detroit Lions’ starting cornerbacks in 2024. However, they could lose some vital rotational pieces if free agents Emmanuel Moseley, Kindle Vildor, Khalil Dorsey, and Jerry Jacobs don’t return.

The Lions can provide a solution in Phillips, a 5’ 10” cornerback who is excellent at maintaining his advantage during zone coverage. He also shows a fearless approach to preventing the completion, especially during man coverage.

Detroit Lions 7-round 2024 mock draft – Day 3

Round 5, Pick 163: Fadil Diggs, DE, Texas A&M

Aidan Hutchinson has established himself as one of the best pass rushers in the league. However, generating the same pressure might not be as easy if the Detroit Lions let Charles Harris and Romeo Okwara walk away.

Diggs has several moves that will allow him to reach the quarterback. His explosiveness can put offensive linemen out of position, leading to sacks or QB hits.

Round 6, Pick 207: Jarrett Kingston, OG, USC

Kingston will help unleash Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in the run game. However, his pass protection needs improvement, though he has the speed to win in most snaps. He’s also good at adjusting to the stunts shown by defensive linemen.

Round 7, Pick 247: Nelson Ceaser, DE, Houston

While his strength needs improvement, Ceaser has a good command of his speed and power as an edge rusher. He’s also agile to put his hands up to disrupt passing plays. His hand swipes and spin moves help him get loose against offensive linemen. He’s a solid pickup for the Detroit Lions in the seventh round.