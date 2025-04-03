Detroit Lions 7-round mock draft: Updated projections for Dan Campbell’s team after early exit in playoffs

The Detroit Lions will be looking to add some star talent in the 2025 NFL draft after a disappointing end to their last campaign. The Lions stormed to the NFC North title with a 15-2 record but were eliminated by the Washington Commanders in a shock NFC divisional playoff loss.
As they look to make roster moves ahead of the new season, Detroit let defensive end Za'Darious Smith, guard Kevin Zeitler and cornerback Carlton Davis walk in free agency. The Lions signed CBs D.J. Reed & Avonte Maddox and re-signed DT Levi Onwuzurike, WR Tim Patrick and LB Derrick Barnes.
In the 2025 NFL draft, the Lions hold seven selections, including the 28th overall pick, and they'll be hoping the talent they acquire will help them finally reach a Super Bowl.
Detroit Lions NFL mock draft for seven rounds
#1 - Round 1, Pick 28: Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas
With their first selection in the 2025 NFL draft, the Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator has the Lions taking Texas DB Jahdae Barron.
Barron is comfortable at either nickel, wide cornerback or safety, and is seen by many as one of the best talents in the entire draft. Barron is an instinctive defender who had five interceptions last year, and his 90.7 PFF grade was first amongst all CBs.
#2 - Round 2, Pick 60: Donovan Ezeiruaku, DE, Boston College
The Lions get another steal in round two with Boston College DE Donovan Ezeiruaku. Ezeiruaku is an intelligent defensive player, and while he might be a little undersized, his hand usage helps him still be productive. Ezeiruaku had 16.5 sacks in just 12 games last year, and pairing him with Aidan Hutchinson could be a cheat code for Detroit.
#3 - Round 3, Pick 102: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
With their third-round selection, the Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator has the Lions taking Iowa State's Jayden Higgins. Detroit re-signed Tim Patrick to be their WR3 on a one-year deal, but selecting Higgins could be an excellent move for the future.
Higgins is a solid possession receiver with great hands, and he could enter the Lions' facility during his rookie year and learn from Patrick, Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown.
#4 - Round 4, Pick 130: Jared Ivey, DE, Mississippi
The Lions could continue to add to the trenches with their fourth-round pick, Ole Miss DE Jared Ivey. Ivey is 6' 6", 285 pounds, and built for the NFL. His powerful hands mean he's tough to block.
Ivey also had more than five sacks in each of the last two seasons, and he'd be able to learn behind the likes of Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport before stepping up to a starting berth.
#5 - Round 6, Pick 196: Chris Paul Jr., LB, Mississippi
The Lions go back to back on Ole Miss defenders with the selection of LB Chris Paul Jr. He is explosive in his movement and was one of three LBs who posted 78.0-plus PFF grades in run-defense, coverage and pass-rushing.
This versatility might prove vital in Detroit, a team whose defense dealt with several injuries in 2024.
#6 - Round 7, Pick 228: Aeneas Peebles, DL, Virginia Tech
After moving over from Duke, DL Aeneas Peebles became one of the best interior defenders in college football at Virginia Tech. His PFF grade of 89.1 was 7th amongst all DLs in 2024.
Peebles' measurables might not help him come draft night - sub-10th percentile in height, weight and arm length - but high effort and intensity should see him have at the very least least a rotational role in the NFL.
#7 - Round 7, Pick 244: Luke Kandra, OL, Cincinnati
With their final selection of the 2025 NFL draft, the Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator has the Detroit Lions taking OL Luke Kandra out of Cincinnati 244th overall.
Kandra earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2024, after starting all 12 games at right guard. The Lions could do with some help at the position after letting veteran Kevin Zeitler walk in free agency, and Kandra being penalized just twice in over 2,000 career snaps (per PFF) will appeal to scouts.
