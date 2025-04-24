Detroit Lions draft picks 2025: Full list of Dan Campbell's selections

The Detroit Lions finished last season with the best record in the NFC, but failed to win a single playoff game. Injuries to key defensive players took a toll on Detroit as Jayden Daniels led the Washington Commanders to a 45-31 win against them in the Divisional Round.
The Lions have one of the best rosters in the league, so they will be looking at players who can make an instant impact on their team in the draft.
Detroit Lions draft picks 2025
- Round 1, pick 28
- Round 2, pick 28
- Round 3, pick 38
- Round 4, pick 28
- Round 6, pick 20
- Round 7, pick 12
- Round 7, pick 28
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Detroit Lions draft picks 2025: Round 1
Detroit Lions draft picks 2025: Round 2
Detroit Lions draft picks 2025: Round 3
Detroit Lions draft picks 2025: Round 5
Detroit Lions draft picks 2025: Round 6
Detroit Lions draft picks 2025: Round 7
