Detroit Lions injury report: Latest on Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams for fantasy football Week 5

The Detroit Lions have gotten off to a solid start in the 2023 NFL season. Dan Campbell's side is leading the NFC North division with a 3-1 record.

However, the Lions have a few injury concerns heading into their Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 8. It will be an interesting few days to see which Detroit players will be able to make the cut this weekend.

Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update: Latest on Lions WR for Week 5

Should you pick Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in your fantasy team in Week 5?

Amon-Ra St. Brown is currently listed as questionable on the Lions injury report card heading into their Week 5 match against the Carolina Panthers. The wideout has been dealing with an abdominal injury and sat out three practice sessions (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) this week.

As per reports, St. Brown might still be available for Sunday's game against the Panthers. However, missing three practices is not a good sign for any fantasy football manager looking to pick the player.

St. Brown has been one of the most important offensive players for the Lions this season. He has recorded two touchdowns and leads the team with 26 receptions and 331 yards.

Nonetheless, it's better to wait for a final update on St. Brown before deciding to pick him.

Jameson Williams injury update: Latest on Lions WR for Week 5

Should you pick Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams in your fantasy team in Week 5?

Williams is listed as active for Week 5 and took part in three full practice sessions this week. The Lions wideout is expected to make his first appearance of the season against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Williams was suspended for four games after violating the NFL's gambling policy. However, fantasy managers should consider picking him for Week 5.

Since the Panthers are winless in their four games, Williams would fancy his chances of marking his comeback with a touchdown this weekend.

Additional Week 5 injury concerns for Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers

The Detroit Lions did not have Jason Cabinda (knee) and Brian Branch (ankle) in practice this week. However, the two are still listed as questionable for Week 5.

Meanwhile, Taylor Decker (ankle), Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring), Julian Okwara (shoulder), Kerby Joseph (hip), Josh Reynolds (groin) and Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) were limited in practice on Thursday.