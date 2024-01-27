Detroit Lions Injury Report: Latest on Sam LaPorta, Jonah Jackson, Brock Wright and more for NFC Championship Game

The Detroit Lions have had a very successful 2023-24 NFL season. The Dan Campbell-coached franchise ended the regular season with the third-best record in that NFC Conference, and they played some of the most attractive football in the league. The Lions were a running highlight reel in the regular season, and they've now made it to the NFC Championship Game, where they'll face off against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium for a place in the Super Bowl.

Ahead of their NFC Championship Game, the Lions will have to address injury concerns to some of their best players. Here's a look at the status of a couple of Detroit stars and whether they can play on Sunday:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sam LaPorta’s injury status

In his first NFL season, Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta has been phenomenal. The versatile pass-catcher has become one of the most essential parts of Dan Campbell's offensive system.

Ahead of the NFC Championship Game, it has been reported that Sam LaPorta has no injury designation. That means the Pro Bowler will start against the 49ers and serve as Jared Goff's likely primary receiving option.

Expand Tweet

Jonah Jackson’s injury status

However, the same cannot be said about starting guard Jonah Jackson, as the offensive lineman has been officially ruled out. The Detroit Lions will have to make the Super Bowl without one of the most important members of their elite O-line.

However, this should not surprise vigilant Lions fans as Jackson underwent surgery after sustaining a minor meniscus tear in Detroit's Divisional Round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hence, backup guard Kayode Awosika is expected to start at left guard in Jackson's place.

Expand Tweet

Brock Wright’s injury status

Last but not least is backup tight end Brock Wright. Wright played in offensive snaps during the regular season when Sam LaPorta needed some rest. However, the reserve TE won't play any further part in the Lions' Super Bowl push.

According to reports, Wright has been placed on injured reserve after sustaining a forearm injury in his side's win over Buccaneers. Unfortunately for Wright, it turned out that the injury was season-ending.

In Wright's place, the Detroit Lions have signed veteran tight end Zach Ertz. While Dan Campbell hasn't committed to playing Ertz this week, Wright's absence might force his hand.