Detroit Lions injury report Week 12: Latest on Ennis Rakestraw, Sam LaPorta, Emmanuel Moseley and more

The Detroit Lions are playing some of the finest football in the NFL. The Dan Campbell-coached team is blowing opponents away on the ground and in the air, and it has the best record in the NFC.

Ahead of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, let's examine the injury status of a couple of their key players.

Detroit Lions injury report

Ennis Rakestraw's injury update

According to Sports Illustrated, Ennis Rakestraw will not be playing against the Colts in Week 12. The rookie cornerback is dealing with a hamstring injury and hasn't been able to recover sufficiently enough to partake in Sunday's contest.

Rakestraw has dealt with numerous injuries in his rookie season, and this hamstring injury is the latest setback in what has been an impressive first year in the league. Emmanuel Moseley could be tasked with replacing him against the Colts.

Sam LaPorta's injury update

Sam LaPorta will make his return to action against the Colts on Sunday. The All-Pro tight end missed his team's last game due to a shoulder injury.

However, the Lions' medical team has given him the all-clear to return. LaPorta's presence could prove crucial for the Detroit Lions, as Jared Goff will have yet another impressive pass catcher to heave the ball to in Week 12.

Emmanuel Moseley's injury update

According to CBS Sports, Emmanuel Moseley could make a return to the field in Week 12. The cornerback is dealing with a pectoral injury but was able to partake in every practice session this week.

Moseley hasn't made his season debut yet due to suffering an injury to his pec in August. His availability will be a welcome one, as the Detroit Lions have struggled with fitness issues with their cornerbacks all season.

Terrion Arnold's injury update

According to LionsWire, Terrion Arnold would like to feature on Sunday against the Colts. The cornerback is dealing with a groin injury but was able to participate fully in Friday's practice session.

Dan Campbell is optimistic about Arnold's availability for Week 12. However, if he's unable to suit up, expect the Detroit Lions to feature Kindle Vildor more significantly.

