  • Detroit Lions mock draft: Best and worst-case scenarios for Dan Campbell in 2024 NFL draft

Detroit Lions mock draft: Best and worst-case scenarios for Dan Campbell in 2024 NFL draft

By Chris Winterburn
Modified Apr 23, 2024 18:42 GMT
NFL: NFL Annual
Detroit Lions mock draft: Best and worst-case scenarios for Dan Campbell in 2024 NFL draft

Detroit’s run to the NFC championship game in 2023 was the story of the season. The work Dan Campbell has done to turn that franchise from a consistent doormat to a serious contender that is set up to continually reach that stage of the postseason is tremendous.

For all the incoming coaches who complain they never truly get their QB either through the draft or free agency, Dan Campbell has smashed that fallacy. Jared Goff was never supposed to be the long-term answer for the Lions, yet he has been exceptional for the team from the moment Campbell arrived.

His play at QB gives the team assurances on offense, and the Lions can now focus on upgrading their defense in key positions in the draft.

also-read-trending Trending

The Detroit Lions arguably have one of the best offensive lines in football. Nobody in this draft class is disrupting that, and there are also a lot of options in place on offense.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

Detroit needs another strong pass rusher, someone to dovetail with Aidan Hutchinson and form a devastating one-two punch that offensive lines can’t handle.

The Lions are already built to go far in the playoffs next season, but they are in a great spot where they can add real quality in minimal areas in the draft and be even better than in 2023. It’s difficult to find a coach with a better situation in the NFL right now than Dan Campbell with the Detroit Lions.

Detroit Lions 2024 NFL mock draft scenarios

Lions mock draft: Best-case scenario

Mock draft
Mock draft

Detroit can add the best player available at this spot, and fortunately for the Lions, they could get Laiatu Latu, one of the premium pass rushers available in this class.

Latu is a game-impacting player, and he gives offensive linemen something to think about constantly. You can’t prepare for Hutchinson effectively without ignoring Latu, and the same goes the other way around, too.

This is an inspired selection, and will greatly improve the Lions’ defense from Day 1.

Kris Abrams-Draine has outstanding positional awareness. He recognizes routes well and can prevent big plays from happening.

There is room for competition at the cornerback position despite Emmanuel Moseley being re-signed in the offseason and trading to bring in Carlton Davis. Abrams-Draine doesn’t necessarily crack the starting lineup in 2024, but he is a talent, and adding depth to an already elite roster is something nobody can complain about.

D.J. Reader and Alim McNeill are arguably the best defensive tackle pairing in the NFL. The Lions are stacked there, but they also need depth. Tyler Davis out of Clemson is a player with tremendous upside. He disrupts offensive plays and fires off the line with an explosive first step. He could start as a defensive tackle on a lot of other NFL teams, but is an incredible depth option for the Lions here. This draft class just sees Dan Campbell’s charges becoming stronger and stronger.

Here’s how the Lions’ draft played out in full:

· Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

· Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri

· Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson

· Jha’Quan Jackson, WR, Tulane

· Tykee Smith, S, Georgia

· Keaton Bills, OG, Utah

· Jordan Magee, LB, Temple

Lions mock draft: Worst-case scenario

Mock draft
Mock draft

It’s difficult to describe what would be the worst-case scenario for the Detroit Lions in the 2024 NFL draft, because they are so strong. When you aren’t in need of immediate starters, it’s difficult not to make good selections even in the later rounds of the process.

In this case, the argument could be made that Detroit didn’t add the right depth at the requisite positions.

Graham Barton at guard is taken too high. We’ve already discussed how he isn’t going to get a starting spot, so it was important not to waste a selection this high up, especially with the Lions not having a second-round choice at this moment.

Xavier Legette arrives from South Carolina with the Lions’ second selection, but again, it’s difficult to see where the value is here.

He isn’t going to be a starter, and the Lions don’t actively need many offensive reinforcements at this juncture. If anything, Detroit could look to the experienced free agents if they really wanted another playmaker.

Finally, the Lions and Dan Campbell added a cornerback in Jaylin Simpson out of Auburn. While this is perhaps the position with the most immediate need, it’s difficult to understand why it has taken so long for Detroit to take a cornerback.

The Lions' failure to add quality depth would be a mistake in the 2024 NFL draft. Rarely has Detroit been in a position of strength for the last two decades, and now that they are, they can’t afford not to capitalize.

It’s understood that a lot of the groundwork has already been done in previous drafts. Lions fans aren’t clamoring for a big-name pick, but they need to prepare the roster for a long season where injuries will occur. This draft class doesn’t bolster the roster enough to make it a success.

Here are the picks in full:

· Graham Barton, OG, Duke

· Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

· Jaylin Simpson, CB, Auburn

· Jaden Crumedy, DT, Mississippi State

· Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College

