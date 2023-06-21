On Wednesday, the Detroit Lions unveiled the new alternate helmets they will don for the 2023 NFL season.

The shell is a unique matte blue with a matte grey facemask, which is different from their typical silver helmets. Detroit also added its walking lion logo that was used from 1946-69.

The designs on the headgear are in celebration of the team's 90th anniversary.

The Lions will wear their alternate helmets twice in the 2023 season — in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders and in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings.

However, it's safe to say that the majority of Detroit fans were far from pleased with the team's new headgear. On Twitter, one user wrote:

"Think they had a kid design this one. Throw this sh*t out."

Another added:

"Looks like something you’d see in an Arena Football league. I hate this lol. Nothing wrong with their regular helmets."

One fan wasn't pleased with the design:

"Could have done so much better with the lion design. Looks like it needs some food."

Here are some more social media reactions to the Lions' alternate helmet design:

How did the Detroit Lions fare in the 2022 NFL season?

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions had a torrid start to the season, going 1-6 in their first seven games. However, Dan Campbell's side turned their fortunes around during the midseason and finished second in the NFC North with a 9-8 record. It was the first time since the 2016 season that they finished with a winning record.

Unfortunately, the Lions didn't manage to qualify for the playoffs. Part of the reason was because of a defense that entered the final week having allowed the most yards in the NFL.

Nonetheless, Jared Goff and Co. will be looking forward to the upcoming season after a major improvement in 2022. The next step for the Lions will be to qualify for the postseason, hopefully by winning their division. However, they'll need to be sharp to clinch the honors ahead of the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

