Detroit Lions new helmet: In what games will NFC North franchise wear alternative design in 2023?

The Detroit Lions released their new alternate helmets for the 2023 NFL season on Wednesday. However, fans had mixed reactions to the team's new headgear.

While some felt that the alternative helmet design wasn't up to the mark, others felt that the release was worth the wait. Nonetheless, the Lions will don their new helmets for two games in the upcoming season.

The first time Detriot will flaunt its alternate helmets will be in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, Oct. 30. The Lions will then wear the new headgear once again in their regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings in January 2024.

All you need to know about the Detroit Lions' alternative helmet

The Detroit Lions' alternative helmet has a shade of blue on the shell and it also features a gray matte facemask. Interestingly, Detroit will only wear the new helmets for both home games while sporting their all-grey uniforms.

The unique helmet design for the upcoming season is to commemorate the Lions' 90th anniversary. The blue throwback is considered as the team's way of paying homage to Detroit's past. The team added its walking lion logo on the side of the helmet, one that was used from 1946-69.

Detroit Lions' full schedule for 2023 NFL season

Here's a look at the full schedule and opponents for the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL season:

Week 1: at Chiefs (TNF) on NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET (Thursday, Sept. 7)

Week 2: vs. Seahawks on FOX | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Sept. 17)

Week 3: vs. Falcons on FOX | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Sept. 24)

Week 4: at Packers (TNF) on Amazon Prime | 8:15 p.m. ET (Thursday, Sept. 28)

Week 5: vs. Panthers on FOX | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 8)

Week 6: at Buccaneers on FOX | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 15)

Week 7: at Ravens on FOX | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 22)

Week 8: vs. Raiders (MNF) on ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday, Oct. 30)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: at Chargers on CBS | 4:05 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 12)

Week 11: vs. Bears on FOX | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 19)

Week 12: vs. Packers (Thanksgiving) on FOX | 12:30 p.m. ET (Thursday, Nov. 23)

Week 13: at Saints on FOX | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 3)

Week 14: at Bears on FOX | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 10)

Week 15: vs. Broncos - TBD

Week 16: at Vikings on FOX | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 24)

Week 17: at Cowboys on ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET (Saturday, Dec. 30)

Week 18: vs. Vikings - TBD

