Why Detroit Lions second-year offensive tackle Penei Sewell will break out in 2022

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes understands how lucky they were that Oregon’s Penei Sewell fell to them with the seventh overall pick in 2021. As a true sophomore, who only just turned 19 years old, Sewell received the Outland Trophy as the best lineman in all of college football.

He then opted out of the COVID-marked 2020 season. He missed rookie minicamps due to testing positive for COVID and overall missed nearly a year-and-a-half of football. Yet, he ended up starting the first 16 games of the season and missed just four offensive snaps to that point. He split his starts evenly between left and then right tackle.

Based on any metrics you look at, he had a highly successful debut campaign in the NFL. However, fellow rookie Rashawn Slater outclassed him with an All-Pro nod. Sewell is expected to be competing for these kinds of accolades going forward.

Here are four reasons why he will have a breakout year in 2022.

#1- Penei Sewell will build off his good rookie season

San Francisco 49ers v Detroit Lions

Looking at the box score for offensive linemen, Sewell was responsible for five sacks, 35 total pressures and six holding penalties (two declined and one offset). He was called for false starts five times, which might have had something to do with their coaches asking guys up front to fire off the ball. That may be something Detroit wants to fix in terms of their snap cadence, but it's probably also an individual adjustment that needs to be made.

𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩 𝘿𝙚 𝘽𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙞 @MattDeBlasi For anyone saying the argument that taking Sewell over Chase is ridiculous....Penei Sewell made Aaron Donald a non factor for an entire football game earlier this season. For anyone saying the argument that taking Sewell over Chase is ridiculous....Penei Sewell made Aaron Donald a non factor for an entire football game earlier this season. https://t.co/9KLZtI9uiU

Looking at how Pro Football Focus regards Sewell, he received an overall grade of 82.4. He posted the best run blocking mark of any rookie offensive tackle in the past 12 years at 85.1. In their ranking of the Top 101 Players from 2021, he came in as the 66th-best player in the entire league (12th among OTs).

That’s quite significant, considering the period of time he didn’t play any football and the fact he was asked to play on both sides of the line. So it’s only logical that he’s at least set up for an even better performance this year, with the natural talent he brings to the table.

#2- Penie Sewell has incredible ability

Philadelphia Eagles v Detroit Lions

Sewell is a rare breed of athlete, just looking at him. He is 6’5”, 330 pounds and his overall movement skills are elite. Evaluating his tape in Oregon, the way he was able to reach-block wide-nine techniques and de-cleat cornerbacks in the screen game was mind-blowing. We have seen those skills translate to the pro level when looking at his run-blocking process.

Mike @bengals_sans Penei Sewell's ability to plant and change direction with one step is insane for a 330 pound tackle. Penei Sewell's ability to plant and change direction with one step is insane for a 330 pound tackle. https://t.co/KUF58NmLv0

Sewell presents excellent agility to scoop-block B-gap defenders on the backside of zone run plays or seal guys away from the action in general. He brings the power to allow ball-carriers to press the frontside on off-tackle runs. At the same time, he’s aware enough to approach wide alignments with patient steps and is smooth with peeling off to the second level.

Sewell provides the force to open up big lanes for guys to wrap around as he caves in defenders inside of him. He also has the athleticism to lead up the hole himself on GT power concepts. He’s such an easy mover in space and can take out safeties and even corners in the screen game. His kick-slide is almost effortless and rarely allows defenders to gain an angle attacking the edges of his frame.

You see him really snatch up defenders and completely shut down their rush when he gets those hands inside their chest. He has the core strength to easily swallow bull-rush attempts and deny guys trying to crash through the inside shoulder. You also see this when players slide towards him late or crash into him, trying to set up twists.

#3- The Detroit Lions will be a better side in 2022

Buffalo Bills v Detroit Lions

There was a lot of variance for Detroit’s offense during the 2021 season. They implemented a new system, made a mid-season change at coordinator from Anthony Lynn to Ben Johnson and changed their head coach. They also suffered several key injuries.

However, the one switch they made which ended up helping them was moving Sewell from left to right tackle after Taylor Decker returned from injury. Only one of the five sacks allowed by Sewell came over the latter eight games he started on the right side. The Lions rushing yards per game also increased from 93.1 to 130.1. That’s despite their top two running backs, each missing four games, and starting quarterback Jared Goff also not being available for three contests.

Sewell's most impressive performance probably came in his first contest at right tackle against the Steelers. He faced reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt for the majority of snaps, yet he didn’t surrender a single quarterback pressure all game. That coincidentally was also the first week the Lions didn’t lose, as that contest ended in a tie. Then they won three of their final eight games, reaching 29 points or more on four different occasions.

The Lions have improved on both sides of the ball and if they can stay healthy, they might be something of a force.

#4- Penei Sewell will have worked on his weaknesses

Indianapolis Colts v Detroit Lions

In terms of areas Sewell still needs to get better at, overall his weight distribution and hand-usage in the passing game are teaching points. He needs to maximize his sturdy base, by baiting the hands of edge rushers and forcing them to work through his center. A couple of times he turned his shoulders a little too much against guys that really worked that speed to the outside. He could have stayed square longer and then flipped to ride them past the quarterback.That being said, his fundamentals looked better by quite a margin than in his time at Oregon. He’s always been an ass-kicker in the running game, where his athletic ability provides his play-callers with schematic versatility. With a full offseason and all 17 games at the right tackle spot, he could easily enter that All-Pro conversation.

While the Lions aren’t slated for any primetime games, there should be more attention on them in 2022. Their projected win total has gone up from 4.5 last year to 6.5 this upcoming season. They have two legitimate vertical weapons on the perimeter in veteran D.J. Chark and first-round pick Jameson Williams from Alabama (who will return mid-season from a torn ACL). They should now force defenses to stay in more two-high shells and give a fully healthy backfield more positive box looks to run against. D’Andre Swift is another prime candidate to breakout in 2021.

If you enjoyed this read, please visit the original piece, and you can check out all kinds of other NFL-related content at halilsrealfootballtalk.com

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far