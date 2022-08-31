Create

Detroit Lions roster cuts: A.J. Parker and Anthony Pittman among most surprising waives from final 53-man roster

Detroit Lions roster cuts revealed
Detroit Lions roster cuts revealed
Arnold
Arnold
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 31, 2022 03:24 AM IST

The Detroit Lions have failed to make it to the playoffs for the last five seasons in a row. More so, they've finished bottom of the NFC North division four years running.

Many NFL fans have criticized the Lions organization for the team's failures. However, Dan Campbell will need to get the best out of his final 53-man roster if the Lions are to turn their fortunes this season. The Lions confirmed the 27 players that were cut from the roster on Tuesday. Some of the key names on that list include A.J. Parker and Anthony Pittman.

youtube-cover

Detroit Lions roster cuts

Cincinnati Bengals v Detroit Lions
Cincinnati Bengals v Detroit Lions

Here are the 27 players that were offloaded by the Lions on Tuesday:

  1. CB Jerry Jacobs
  2. QB Tim Boyle
  3. LB Jarrad Davis
  4. TE Devin Funchess
  5. DL Bruce Hector
  6. RB Justin Jackson
  7. T Kendall Lamm
  8. T Dan Skipper
  9. WR Maurice Alexander
  10. CB Cedric Boswell
  11. TE Derrick Deese
  12. T Obinna Eze
  13. CB Mark Gilbert
  14. LB James Houston
  15. RB Godwin Igwebuike
  16. WR Tom Kennedy
  17. CB A.J. Parker
  18. K Riley Patterson
  19. T Darrin Paulo
  20. WR Kalil Pimpleton
  21. LB Anthony Pittman
  22. CB Saivion Smith
  23. DL Eric Banks
  24. WR Trinity Benson
  25. DL Jashon Cornell
  26. G Kevin Jarvis
  27. S C.J. Moore

#Lions cut veterans: QB Tim Boyle, LB Jarrad Davis, TE Devin Funchess, DL Bruce Hector, RB Justin Jackson, T Kendall Lamm and T Dan Skipper

Detroit Lions final 53-man roster

Detroit Lions v Washington Redskins
Detroit Lions v Washington Redskins

Here are the active players on the Lions roster:

  1. Jared Goffn (QB)
  2. David Blough (QB)
  3. D’Andre Swift (RB)
  4. Jamaal Williams (RB)
  5. Craig Reynolds (RB)
  6. Jermar Jefferson (RB)
  7. DJ Chark (WR)
  8. Josh Reynolds (WR)
  9. Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR)
  10. Kalif Raymond (WR)
  11. Quintez Cephus (WR)
  12. T.J. Hockenson (TE)
  13. Brock Wright (TE)
  14. Shane Zylstra (TE)
  15. James Mitchell (TE)
  16. Taylor Decker (Offensive Line)
  17. Jonah Jackson (Offensive Line)
  18. Frank Ragnow (Offensive Line)
  19. Halapoulivaati Vaitai (Offensive Line)
  20. Penei Sewell (Offensive Line)
  21. Evan Brown (Offensive Line)
  22. Matt Nelson (Offensive Line)
  23. Tommy Kraemer (Offensive Line)
  24. Logan Stenberg (Offensive Line)
  25. Aidan Hutchinson (Defensive Line)
  26. Charles Harris (Defensive Line)
  27. Alim McNeill (Defensive Line)
  28. Michael Brockers (Defensive Line)
  29. Austin Bryant (Defensive Line)
  30. John Cominsky (Defensive Line)
  31. Levi Onwuzurike (Defensive Line)
  32. Isaiah Buggs (Defensive Line)
  33. Demetrius Taylor (Defensive Line)
  34. Alex Anzalone (Linebacker)
  35. Derrick Barnes (Linebacker)
  36. Malcolm Rodriguez (Linebacker)
  37. Chris Board (Linebacker)
  38. Julian Okwara (Linebacker)
  39. Josh Woods (Linebacker)
  40. Amani Oruwariye (Secondary)
  41. Jeff Okudah (Secondary)
  42. Will Harris (Secondary)
  43. Mike Hughes (Secondary)
  44. Chase Lucas (Secondary)
  45. Bobby Price (Secondary)
  46. Tracy Walker (Secondary)
  47. DeShon Elliott (Secondary)
  48. JuJu Hughes (Secondary)
  49. Kerby Joseph (Secondary)
  50. Ifeatu Melifonwu (Secondary)
  51. Austin Seibert (Specialist)
  52. Jack Fox (Specialist)
  53. Scott Daly (Specialist)

Edited by John Maxwell

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...