Detroit Lions roster cuts: A.J. Parker and Anthony Pittman among most surprising waives from final 53-man roster

The Detroit Lions have failed to make it to the playoffs for the last five seasons in a row. More so, they've finished bottom of the NFC North division four years running.

Many NFL fans have criticized the Lions organization for the team's failures. However, Dan Campbell will need to get the best out of his final 53-man roster if the Lions are to turn their fortunes this season. The Lions confirmed the 27 players that were cut from the roster on Tuesday. Some of the key names on that list include A.J. Parker and Anthony Pittman.

Here are the 27 players that were offloaded by the Lions on Tuesday:

CB Jerry Jacobs QB Tim Boyle LB Jarrad Davis TE Devin Funchess DL Bruce Hector RB Justin Jackson T Kendall Lamm T Dan Skipper WR Maurice Alexander CB Cedric Boswell TE Derrick Deese T Obinna Eze CB Mark Gilbert LB James Houston RB Godwin Igwebuike WR Tom Kennedy CB A.J. Parker K Riley Patterson T Darrin Paulo WR Kalil Pimpleton LB Anthony Pittman CB Saivion Smith DL Eric Banks WR Trinity Benson DL Jashon Cornell G Kevin Jarvis S C.J. Moore

Here are the active players on the Lions roster:

Jared Goffn (QB) David Blough (QB) D’Andre Swift (RB) Jamaal Williams (RB) Craig Reynolds (RB) Jermar Jefferson (RB) DJ Chark (WR) Josh Reynolds (WR) Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR) Kalif Raymond (WR) Quintez Cephus (WR) T.J. Hockenson (TE) Brock Wright (TE) Shane Zylstra (TE) James Mitchell (TE) Taylor Decker (Offensive Line) Jonah Jackson (Offensive Line) Frank Ragnow (Offensive Line) Halapoulivaati Vaitai (Offensive Line) Penei Sewell (Offensive Line) Evan Brown (Offensive Line) Matt Nelson (Offensive Line) Tommy Kraemer (Offensive Line) Logan Stenberg (Offensive Line) Aidan Hutchinson (Defensive Line) Charles Harris (Defensive Line) Alim McNeill (Defensive Line) Michael Brockers (Defensive Line) Austin Bryant (Defensive Line) John Cominsky (Defensive Line) Levi Onwuzurike (Defensive Line) Isaiah Buggs (Defensive Line) Demetrius Taylor (Defensive Line) Alex Anzalone (Linebacker) Derrick Barnes (Linebacker) Malcolm Rodriguez (Linebacker) Chris Board (Linebacker) Julian Okwara (Linebacker) Josh Woods (Linebacker) Amani Oruwariye (Secondary) Jeff Okudah (Secondary) Will Harris (Secondary) Mike Hughes (Secondary) Chase Lucas (Secondary) Bobby Price (Secondary) Tracy Walker (Secondary) DeShon Elliott (Secondary) JuJu Hughes (Secondary) Kerby Joseph (Secondary) Ifeatu Melifonwu (Secondary) Austin Seibert (Specialist) Jack Fox (Specialist) Scott Daly (Specialist)

