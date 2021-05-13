Detroit Lions Schedule 2021: Dates, Times, Opponents, Tickets & Season Predictions

The Detroit Lions had a disappointing 2020 season, going 5-11 to finish last in the NFC North. So in his first full season in charge, head coach Dan Campbell will hope for a much better campaign.

However, the Lions and new QB Jared Goff don't have an easy schedule. They'll host a resurgent San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 before they travel to Wisconsin (to possibly take on Aaron Rodgers) and the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.

Lamar Jackson will visit Detroit in Week 3 with the Baltimore Ravens, which means, despite all the excellent work done at the 2021 NFL Draft, the upcoming season could be anything but smooth sailing for the Detroit Lions.

Detroit Lions 2021 Schedule

Detroit Lions 2021 Schedule:



• Open the season against the 49ers at home

• Play the Packers on Monday Night in Week 2

• Goff vs Stafford in LA Week 7

• Play the Bears on Thanksgiving (again)



What's your prediction for the Lions record this season?#OnePride pic.twitter.com/5pVDb4E8Dn — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) May 12, 2021

Week 1

Sunday, September 12th, San Francisco 49ers, 1 PM ET (FOX)

Week 2

Monday, September 20th, at Green Bay Packers, 8.15 PM ET (ESPN)

Week 3

Sunday, September 26th, Baltimore Ravens, 1 PM ET (CBS)

Week 4

Sunday, October 3rd, at Chicago Bears, 1 PM ET (FOX)

Week 5

Sunday, October 10th, at Minnesota Vikings, 1 PM ET (FOX)

Week 6

Sunday, October 17th, Cincinnati Bengals, 1 PM ET (FOX)

Week 7

Sunday, October 24th, Los Angeles Rams, 4.05 PM ET (FOX)

Week 8

Sunday, October 31st, Philadelphia Eagles, 1 PM ET (FOX)

Week 9

BYE

Congrats Frank Ragnow & #DetroitLions on new deal-one of my favorite players in 2018 #NFLDraft

Spent a lot of time together including private workout at his HS days before draft. Smart, big, strong & all day tough. Can't underestimate importance of top OC in #NFL @KNARFWONGAR pic.twitter.com/f7FuN30E7p — Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) May 6, 2021

Week 10

Sunday, November 14th, at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 PM ET (FOX)

Week 11

Sunday, November 21st, at Cleveland Browns, 1 PM ET (FOX)

Week 12

Thursday, November 25th, Chicago Bears, 12.30 PM ET (FOX)

Week 13

Sunday, December 5th, Minnesota Vikings, 1 PM ET (CBS)

Week 14

Sunday, December 12th, at Denver Broncos, 4.05 PM ET (FOX)

Week 15

Sunday, December 19th, Arizona Cardinals, 1 PM ET (FOX)

Week 16

Sunday, December 26th, at Atlanta Falcons, 1 PM ET (FOX)

Week 17

Sunday, January 2nd, at Seattle Seahawks, 4.25 PM ET (FOX)

Week 18

Sunday, January 9th, Green Bay Packers, 1 PM ET (FOX)

How much do Detroit Lions tickets cost?

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions

Ticket prices for home games at Ford Field will likely cost as little as $68, though the average price of tickets for 2021 is expected to be around $92.

How to get Detroit Lions tickets for the 2021 season?

Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys

Fans will be able to purchase tickets for all Detroit Lions home games at Ford Field, on the team's website here.

Detroit Lions Season Prediction: 7-10

Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions

As mentioned earlier, incoming QB Jared Goff's play is going to be pivotal to how this season pans out for the Detroit Lions. The performances of some of the hotly-tipped rookies - OT Penei Sewell and DT Levi Onwuzurike - could be key to their fortunes as well.

If everything clicks, the Lions have enough talent on their roster to make the playoffs. However, that is unlikely to happen this season, though, as there are too many ifs and maybes surrounding the new-look team at Ford Field...

If Goff plays well...

If Sewell can block like we think he can...

Maybe Aman-Ra St. Brown hits the ground running...

Maybe Swift stops dropping the ball... etc.

Chances are things may not work out as planned, so I envisage the Lions chalking up a 7-10 record for the year.

I do think Dan Campbell's team is heading in the right direction, though (that really was some draft a fortnight ago!) and that Goff and co. will be plenty of fun to watch come the autumn.