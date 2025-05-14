Detroit Lions Schedule 2025: Dates, time, TV channel, opponents and season outlook

The Detroit Lions were the cream of the crop in the 2024 regular season. The Dan Campbell-coached team combined a versatile offense and gritty defense to snag the No.1 seed in the NFC.

However, the Lions were handily dispatched by the Washington Commanders in the divisional round. With the start of the 2025 campaign nearing, they are working hard to ensure that the only way is up in their ever-improving rebuild.

Let's look at the Lions' schedule ahead of the upcoming season.

Detroit Lions 2025 schedule and opponents

The Detroit Lions remain one of the teams to beat in the 2025 regular season. They have several Pro Bowlers, some All-Pro caliber talent and a coach who knows how to get the best out of his players.

Here's a look at the Lions' 2025 schedule

Detroit Lions 2025 home schedule

The Lions have eight games scheduled at home at Ford Field. They will face the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Detroit Lions 2025 away schedule

Detroit has nine road games in the 2025 NFL season. It will visit the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.

Detroit Lions 2025 season outlook

According to Sports Illustrated, the Detroit Lions have the third-toughest schedule in the 2025 regular season, including games against the Super Bowl favorites, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. They will also travel to dark horses, the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and LA Rams.

Dan Campbell and his team will face the challenge head-on because it's part of their identity. The Lions pride themselves on battling until the final whistle, and on a good day, they're a nightmare for opposing coordinators.

Detroit had an almost flawless regular season in 2024. It will aim to convert its regular-season success to postseason dominance in 2025. The franchise has the tools to make a genuine Super Bowl push, and all that's left is for the stars to align in the Motor City.

