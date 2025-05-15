Detroit Lions schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Detroit Lions are preparing to begin their fifth season under head coach Dan Campbell. Detroit has made consecutive postseason berths in the last two years, a testament to how the head coach has turned things around.

After finishing as the top seed in the NFC conference last season, the Lions lost their first game in the playoffs to the Washington Commanders. Fans of Detroit will be looking forward to seeing the team make a deeper playoff run this season with a number of the team's key players back to full fitness in 2025, including pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

The Lions are poised to contend for the NFC North title once more, particularly given the strength of their roster on both sides of the ball.

Below is a look at the Lions' 2025 schedule. We have also evaluated predictions for each of the team's game this season using the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor.

Detroit Lions 2025 Schedule

Week 1 (September 7): at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m ET

Week 2 (September 14): vs. Chicago Bears at home, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 3 (September 22): at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (MNF)

Week 4 (September 28): vs. Cleveland Browns at home, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 5 (October 5): at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 6 (October 12): at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (SNF)

Week 7 (October 20): vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, 7:00 p.m. ET (MNF)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9 (November 2): vs. Minnesota Vikings at home, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 10 (November 9): at Washington Commanders, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 11 (November 16): at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET

Week 12 (November 23): vs. New York Giants at home, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 13 (November 27): vs. Green Bay Packers at home, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 14 (December 4): vs. Dallas Cowboys at home, 8:15 p.m. ET (TNF)

Week 15 (December 14): at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 16 (December 21): vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at home, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 17 (December 25): at Minnesota Vikings, 4:30 p.m. ET

Week 18 (TBD): at Chicago Bears, TBD

Detroit Lions 2025: Game-by-game prediction

Week 1: Lions vs. Packers

Prediction: 22-16

Week 2: Lions vs. Bears

Prediction: 31-33

Week 3: Lions vs. Ravens

Prediction: 15-17

Week 4: Lions vs. Browns

Prediction: 38-29

Week 5: Lions vs. Bengals

Prediction: 17-27

Week 6: Lions vs. Chiefs

Prediction: 25-28

Week 7: Lions vs. Buccaneers

Prediction: 16-15

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Lions vs. Vikings

Prediction: 18-39

Week 10: Lions vs. Commanders

Prediction: 18-39

Week 11: Lions vs. Eagles

Prediction: 29-21

Week 12: Lions vs. Giants

Prediction: 24-22

Week 13: Lions vs. Packers

Prediction: 17-15

Week 14: Lions vs. Cowboys

Prediction: 23-26

Week 15: Lions vs. Rams

Prediction: 17-20

Week 16: Lions vs. Steelers

Prediction: 30-23

Week 17: Lions vs. Vikings

Prediction: 24-18

Week 18: Lions vs. Bears

Prediction: 21-17

Sportkeeda's Playoff Predictor

Detroit Lions' predicted 2025 regular-season record

After losing their defensive and offensive coordinators to head coaching positions this offseason, the Detroit Lions will likely experience some decline.

The Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor predicts that the Lions will only win nine games this season, compared to their 15-game winning total from last year. The tool predicts that the team will finish third in the NFC North with an overall record of 9-8, despite having a 4-2 record in their division.

Additionally, the prediction tool projects that the 2025 season will mark the end of Detroit's two-year postseason streak.

