NFL Free Agency: Detroit Lions to release Desmond Trufant 

The Detroit Lions informed cornerback Desmond Trufant of his release from the team ahead of the 2021 NFL season. Trufant signed a two-year, $20 million deal in the 2020 offseason to replace the outgoing Darius Slay. The Lions owe the cornerback $3.5 million in guaranteed money.

Lions have informed starting CB Desmond Trufant that he will be released at the start of the league this year later this month, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2021

According to Roster Management System, Trufant will carry a $6 million cap hit for the Lions this year. Trufant didn't cut it for Detroit. The Week 1 starter suffered a hamstring injury in the season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears and spent most of the season dealing with reoccurring hamstring issues. Trufant was limited to six games with one interception and four passes defended, raising concerns about whether he was the right cornerback for the 2021 season.

Former Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn gave him a two-year, $20 million contract last offseason, including a $5 million signing bonus. The veteran was owed a base salary of $9.5 million in 2021, with $3.5 million guaranteed.

On Tuesday, head coach Dan Campbell said his team needs competition at cornerback.

"We need competition in that area. We need depth in areas," Campbell said. "We need competition. I mean, just because for example, we've got two young cornerbacks, man, you still want competition. You want guys that they're having to compete [with] that are able to push them, or they're pushing for that starting position. I mean, it's just healthy. It makes you better."

Trufant was a first-round pick for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2013 NFL Draft. In 103 career games with the Falcons and Lions, Trufant has recorded 349 total tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 14 interceptions and 83 pass breakups.

In the six games he played for the Detroit Lions, the former Pro Bowler struggled on the field. Trufant was targeted 32 times, with 22 completions for 259 yards and three touchdowns.

What's next for the Detroit Lions?

By parting ways with Trufant, Detroit freed up $3 million in cap space, climbing up to $6.5 million in cap room if the Lions release him by the June 1st deadline. The Lions currently have three cornerbacks under contract. Justin Coleman will probably get released soon, freeing up another $5 million.

Highly expected. Still awaiting word on Justin Coleman’s future too https://t.co/Ih9l4mrPfV — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) March 4, 2021

The Detroit Lions will put their faith in the no.3 pick in last year's draft, Jeff Okudah, and Amani Oruwariye, who showed great potential in his two seasons with 15 starts and two interceptions.