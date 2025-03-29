Detroit Lions Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Dan Campbell and Co.

As the NFL draft draws nearer, the Detroit Lions have commenced their top-30 visits with prospects in the 2025 draft class.

The NFL allows each franchise to host up to 30 in-house visits with draft candidates. Teams are free to use these top 30 visits on anyone they want during the pre-draft phase. However, a team's meeting with a player during a top-30 visit does not indicate the organization's strong inclination to select that player when the time comes.

It is anticipated that the Lions will schedule visits with a range of prospects in their key positions of need during the pre-draft process. Let's find out which players the team has scheduled top-30 visits with.

Tracking the Detroit Lions' top 30 pre-draft visits

1) Chaz Chambliss (linebacker) - Georgia

Linebacker Chaz Chambliss, who won two national titles at Georgia, was reported to be scheduled for a top-30 visit with the Detroit Lions earlier in March.

As an outside linebacker in 2024, Chambliss recorded 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He recorded nine sacks, 18 tackles for loss, an interception and 86 total tackles during his time in college.

2) Lan Larison (running back) - UC-Davis

UC-Davis running back Lan Larison is attracting interest from the Lions, who recently invited him for a top-30 visit.

Primarily a rushing back, Larison is also effective in the passing game, notching 2,132 total yards last season. Ashton Jeanty of Boise State was the only running back with more in the nation.

3) Grey Zabel (offensive lineman) - North Dakota State

Grey Zabel of North Dakota State has been reported as a possible option for the Lions, who are expected to select an interior offensive lineman in the 2025 NFL draft. According to reports, he has also been invited to see the team's facility as part of their top 30 visits.

Zabel had a stellar season at North Dakota in 2024, giving up just seven pressures and one sack. During his four years of college, he also gained experience playing a variety of offensive line positions, including guard, left tackle and right tackle.

4) Josaiah Stewart (defensive lineman) - Michigan

The Lions are reportedly showing interest in edge rusher Josaiah Stewart, hosting him on a top-30 visit to get a closer look at him. Additionally, he is reportedly slated to visit the Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns.

Stewart had a stellar season with the Wolverines in 2024, recording nine sacks and 37 pressures.

5) Ruben Hyppolite II (linebacker) - Maryland

Linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II informed reporters during Maryland's recent pro day that he had already visited the Lions on a 30-visit.

Hyppolite played at Maryland during the whole of his five collegiate seasons, recording 236 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss and three sacks in 50 games. He recorded one interception, seven tackles for loss and 66 combined tackles in 2024.

