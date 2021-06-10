Detroit Lions training camp 2021 dates, schedule, location, tickets & more

The Detroit Lions front office made some big moves this offseason. They traded longtime starting quarterback Matthew Stafford to the L.A. Rams for Jared Goff and a selection of future first-round picks.

Detroit also has a new head coach in Dan Campbell after the Lions management fired Matt Patricia. The former Saints assistant coach has a tough assignment in his first year to turn the flailing Detroit franchise around.

This year's training camp will be key to the Lions improving on their 5-11 record in 2020.

When does the Detroit Lions training camp start?

The Detroit Lions 2021 training camp starts on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Where will the Detroit Lions training camp be held?

The Detroit Lions will return to their Allen Park training facility, which has hosted every training camp since it was built back in 2002. Head coach Dan Campbell recently announced that the Lions will not be participating in joint practices with other NFL teams this pre-season.

“My thoughts right now are that I would rather stay here,” Campbell said. “This is our home base, and this is where we get our work done. Not that that won’t change over the years, but right now, that’s what we’ll do.”

Before the pandemic began last year, the Detroit Lions participated in joint practices with the New England Patriots and Houston Texans in 2019, and the Raiders and New York Giants in 2018.

How much does it cost for a ticket to attend the Lions' training camp?

The Detroit Lions are yet to announce if fans will be allowed to attend training camp activities this year. As NFL training camps are fast approaching, an announcement from the team should be made shortly. Fans can check availability for pre-season and regular season tickets HERE.

