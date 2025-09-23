  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens: Box score, player stats, and game summary feat. Jared Goff, Lamar Jackson

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens: Box score, player stats, and game summary feat. Jared Goff, Lamar Jackson

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 23, 2025 01:43 GMT
Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens: Box score, player stats, and game summary feat. Jared Goff, Lamar Jackson - via Getty/CMS
Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens: Box score, player stats, and game summary feat. Jared Goff, Lamar Jackson - via Getty/CMS

Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season ended with a clash of divisional champions, as the NFC North-ruling Detroit Lions faced off against their AFC counterpart in the Baltimore Ravens.

Ad

Both squads had each begun their campaigns with an embarrassing loss, only to rebound the following week with a rout of their division's reigning last-placer. Now, each of them was looking to go 2-1 while sending the other to an unenviable 1-2 record.

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens box score

1Q2Q3Q4QTotal
Detroit Lions7 7 14
Baltimore Ravens7 714
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Detroit Lions player stats

Passing

PlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTG
Jared Goff14/171350099.8
Ad

Rushing and receiving

PlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTD
David Montgomery73111130
Jahmyr Gibbs111914290
Jared Goff370000
Jameson Williams0002430
Sam LaPorta0002240
Amon-Ra St. Brown0004220
Kalif Raymond000140
Ad

Defense

PlayerTOTSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINT
Derrick Barnes43000000
Jack Campbell33110000
Zach Cunningham22010000
D.J. Reed22000000
Kerby Joseph22000000
Khalil Dorsey11000000
Amik Robertson11000000
Tyler Lacy11000000
Terrion Arnold11000000
Jake Bates11000000
Brian Branch11000000
Sione Vaki11000000
Alex Anzalone10000000
Ad

Kicking

PlayerFGXP
Jake Bates0/12/2
Ad

Punting

PlayerPUNTSYDS
Jack Fox297
Ad

Baltimore Ravens player stats

Passing

PlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTG
Lamar Jackson8/99810149.1
Ad

Rushing and receiving

PlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTD
Derrick Henry8411000
Lamar Jackson3250000
Devontez Walker0001340
Mark Andrews0002270
Rashod Bateman0002131
DeAndre Hopkins0001130
Charlie Kolar000170
Justice Hill000140
Ad

Defense

PlayerTOTSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINT
Teddye Buchanan74000000
Malaki Starks73010000
Kyle Hamilton64000000
Roquan Smith44010000
T.J. Tampa33000000
John Jenkins32010000
Mike Green31000000
Chidobe Awuzie21000000
Tylan Wallace21000000
Broderick Washington Jr.20000000
Tavius Robinson20000000
Odafe Oweh11010200
Travis Jones11000000
Nate Wiggins11000000
Brent Urban10000000
Marlon Humphrey10000000
Jake Hummel10000000
Sanoussi Kane10000000
Rasheen Ali10000000
Ad

Kicking

PlayerFGXP
Tyler Loop0/02/2
Ad

Punting

PlayerPUNTSYDS
Jordan Stout163
Ad

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens game summary

The Lions began the game in explosive fashion, as Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for a touchdown on the first drive. However, Derrick Henry did not take long before responding with a rushing touchdown of his own.

After that, both sides traded punts as they struggled to breach midfield. Finally, David Montgomery ended that brief dry spell deep in the second quarter with another rushing touchdown, having worked with Gibbs and Sam LaPorta to overcome a start from their own 2.

Ad

Rasheen Ali then had a huge kickoff return that Jake Bates stopped just a yard short of midfield, saving a touchdown. That gave the Ravens good field position, and Devontez Walker put them inside the endzone with a deep catch.

However, they failed to tie the game. Henry failed to enter the end zone in three tries, then Jackson was sacked on fourth down, losing possession in the process.

The Ravens managed to force a punt on the next drive with less than a minute left, and a big return by LaJohntay Wester and a holding penalty on the Lions put them just inside opposing territory. Rashod Bateman eventually ended that drive with a touchdown catch to tie the game.

Armed with one last chance, the Lions marched themselves past midfield, a historic 67-yard field goal attempt on their hands. It failed wide left to end the game.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications