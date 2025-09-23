Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens: Box score, player stats, and game summary feat. Jared Goff, Lamar Jackson

Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season ended with a clash of divisional champions, as the NFC North-ruling Detroit Lions faced off against their AFC counterpart in the Baltimore Ravens.

Ad

Both squads had each begun their campaigns with an embarrassing loss, only to rebound the following week with a rout of their division's reigning last-placer. Now, each of them was looking to go 2-1 while sending the other to an unenviable 1-2 record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens box score

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total Detroit Lions 7 7 14 Baltimore Ravens 7 7 14



Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Detroit Lions player stats

Passing

Player CMP/ATT YDS TD INT RTG Jared Goff 14/17 135 0 0 99.8

Ad

Rushing and receiving

Player CAR YDS TD REC YDS TD David Montgomery 7 31 1 1 13 0 Jahmyr Gibbs 11 19 1 4 29 0 Jared Goff 3 7 0 0 0 0 Jameson Williams 0 0 0 2 43 0 Sam LaPorta 0 0 0 2 24 0 Amon-Ra St. Brown 0 0 0 4 22 0 Kalif Raymond 0 0 0 1 4 0

Ad

Defense

Player TOT SOLO SACKS TFL PD QB HTS TD INT Derrick Barnes 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jack Campbell 3 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 Zach Cunningham 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 D.J. Reed 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kerby Joseph 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Khalil Dorsey 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Amik Robertson 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tyler Lacy 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Terrion Arnold 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jake Bates 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Brian Branch 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sione Vaki 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alex Anzalone 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ad

Kicking

Player FG XP Jake Bates 0/1 2/2

Ad

Punting

Player PUNTS YDS Jack Fox 2 97

Ad

Baltimore Ravens player stats

Passing

Player CMP/ATT YDS TD INT RTG Lamar Jackson 8/9 98 1 0 149.1

Ad

Rushing and receiving

Player CAR YDS TD REC YDS TD Derrick Henry 8 41 1 0 0 0 Lamar Jackson 3 25 0 0 0 0 Devontez Walker 0 0 0 1 34 0 Mark Andrews 0 0 0 2 27 0 Rashod Bateman 0 0 0 2 13 1 DeAndre Hopkins 0 0 0 1 13 0 Charlie Kolar 0 0 0 1 7 0 Justice Hill 0 0 0 1 4 0

Ad

Defense

Player TOT SOLO SACKS TFL PD QB HTS TD INT Teddye Buchanan 7 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 Malaki Starks 7 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 Kyle Hamilton 6 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 Roquan Smith 4 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 T.J. Tampa 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 John Jenkins 3 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 Mike Green 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chidobe Awuzie 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tylan Wallace 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Broderick Washington Jr. 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tavius Robinson 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Odafe Oweh 1 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 Travis Jones 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nate Wiggins 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Brent Urban 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marlon Humphrey 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jake Hummel 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sanoussi Kane 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rasheen Ali 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ad

Kicking

Player FG XP Tyler Loop 0/0 2/2

Ad

Punting

Player PUNTS YDS Jordan Stout 1 63

Ad

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens game summary

The Lions began the game in explosive fashion, as Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for a touchdown on the first drive. However, Derrick Henry did not take long before responding with a rushing touchdown of his own.

After that, both sides traded punts as they struggled to breach midfield. Finally, David Montgomery ended that brief dry spell deep in the second quarter with another rushing touchdown, having worked with Gibbs and Sam LaPorta to overcome a start from their own 2.

Ad

Rasheen Ali then had a huge kickoff return that Jake Bates stopped just a yard short of midfield, saving a touchdown. That gave the Ravens good field position, and Devontez Walker put them inside the endzone with a deep catch.

However, they failed to tie the game. Henry failed to enter the end zone in three tries, then Jackson was sacked on fourth down, losing possession in the process.

The Ravens managed to force a punt on the next drive with less than a minute left, and a big return by LaJohntay Wester and a holding penalty on the Lions put them just inside opposing territory. Rashod Bateman eventually ended that drive with a touchdown catch to tie the game.

Armed with one last chance, the Lions marched themselves past midfield, a historic 67-yard field goal attempt on their hands. It failed wide left to end the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.