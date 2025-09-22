Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 MNF | 2025 NFL season

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on offense vs. the Ravens:
Ad
Trending
Position
Starter
QB (Quarterback)
Jared Goff
RB (Running Back)
Jahmyr Gibbs
WR1
Amon‑Ra St. Brown
WR2
Jameson Williams
WR3
Kalif Raymond
TE (Tight End)
Sam LaPorta
LT (Left Tackle)
Taylor Decker
LG (Left Guard)
Christian Mahogany
C (Center)
Graham Glasgow
RG (Right Guard)
Tate Ratledge
RT (Right Tackle)
Penei Sewell
Ad
Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on defense vs. the Ravens:
Position
Starter
LDE (Left Defensive End)
Aidan Hutchinson
LDT (Left Defensive Tackle)
Tyleik Williams
RDT (Right Defensive Tackle)
DJ Reader
RDE (Right Defensive End)
Tyler Lacy
WLB (Weak‑side Linebacker)
Alex Anzalone
MLB (Middle Linebacker)
Jack Campbell
SLB (Strong‑side Linebacker)
Derrick Barnes
LCB (Left Cornerback)
Terrion Arnold
SS (Strong Safety)
Brian Branch
FS (Free Safety)
Kerby Joseph
RCB (Right Cornerback)
D.J. Reed
NB (Nickel Back)
Amik Robertson
Ad
Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on special teams vs. the Ravens:
Position
Starter
PK (Place Kicker)
Jake Bates
P (Punter)
Jack Fox
H (Holder)
Jack Fox
PR (Punt Returner)
Kalif Raymond
KR (Kick Returner)
Grant Stuard
LS (Long Snapper)
Hogan Hatten
Ad
Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup
Here's a look at the Ravens' projected starters on offense vs. the Lions:
Ad
Position
Starter
QB
Lamar Jackson
RB
Derrick Henry
WR
Zay Flowers
WR
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
Rashod Bateman
TE
Mark Andrews
LT
Ronnie Stanley
LG
Andrew Vorhees
C
Tyler Linderbaum
RG
Daniel Faalele
RT
Roger Rosengarten
Ad
Here's a look at the Ravens' projected starters on defense vs. the Lions:
Position
Starter
LDE
Aenaes Peebles
NT
Travis Jones
RDE
Broderick Washington Jr.
WLB
Odafe Oweh
LILB
Roquan Smith
RILB
Teddye Buchanan
SLB
Mike Green
LCB
Nate Wiggins
SS
Kyle Hamilton
FS
Malaki Starks
RCB
Chidobe Awuzie
NB
Marlon Humphrey
Ad
Here's a look at the Ravens' projected starters on special teams vs. the Lions:
Position
Starter
PK
Tyler Loop
P
Jordan Stout
H (Holder)
Jordan Stout
PR (Punt Returner)
LaJohntay Wester
KR (Kick Returner)
Justice Hill
LS (Long Snapper)
Nick Moore
Ad
Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens depth chart
Detroit Lions depth chart
Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Jared Goff
Kyle Allen
–
–
RB
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
Craig Reynolds
Sione Vaki
WR
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Isaac TeSlaa
–
–
WR
Jameson Williams
Dominic Lovett
–
–
WR
Kalif Raymond
–
–
–
TE
Sam LaPorta
Brock Wright
Shane Zylstra (IR)
Kenny Yeboah (IR)
LT
Taylor Decker (Q)
Giovanni Manu
Justin Herron (IR)
–
LG
Christian Mahogany
Miles Frazier (O)
–
–
C
Graham Glasgow
Kingsley Eguakun
Trystan Colon
–
RG
Tate Ratledge
Kayode Awosika
Colby Sorsdal (IR)
–
RT
Penei Sewell
Jamarco Jones (IR)
–
–
Ad
Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Aidan Hutchinson
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Tyrus Wheat
–
LDT
Tyleik Williams
Mekhi Wingo
Alim McNeill (O)
Levi Onwuzurike (O)
RDT
DJ Reader
Roy Lopez
Pat O'Connor
Chris Smith
RDE
Marcus Davenport (O)
Tyler Lacy
Josh Paschal (O)
–
WLB
Alex Anzalone
Trevor Nowaske
Malcolm Rodriguez (O)
–
MLB
Jack Campbell (Q)
Zach Cunningham
–
–
SLB
Derrick Barnes
Grant Stuard
Ezekiel Turner (IR)
–
LCB
Terrion Arnold
Khalil Dorsey
–
–
SS
Brian Branch
Thomas Harper
Dan Jackson (IR)
–
FS
Kerby Joseph (Q)
Daniel Thomas
–
–
RCB
D.J. Reed (Q)
Rock Ya-Sin
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (IR)
–
NB
Amik Robertson
Avonte Maddox
–
–
Ad
Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Jake Bates
–
–
–
P
Jack Fox
–
–
–
H
Jack Fox
–
–
–
PR
Kalif Raymond
–
–
–
KR
Grant Stuard
Craig Reynolds
–
–
LS
Hogan Hatten
–
–
–
Ad
Baltimore Ravens depth chart
Here's a look at the Ravens' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Lamar Jackson
Cooper Rush
–
–
RB
Derrick Henry
Justice Hill
Rasheen Ali
Keaton Mitchell
WR
Zay Flowers
Tylan Wallace
Dayton Wade (IR)
–
WR
Rashod Bateman
Devontez Walker
–
–
WR
DeAndre Hopkins
LaJohntay Wester
–
–
TE
Mark Andrews
Isaiah Likely (O)
Charlie Kolar
–
FB
Patrick Ricard (O)
–
–
–
LT
Ronnie Stanley
Joseph Noteboom
–
–
LG
Andrew Vorhees
Ben Cleveland
–
–
C
Tyler Linderbaum
Corey Bullock
–
–
RG
Daniel Faalele
Emery Jones Jr. (O)
–
–
RT
Roger Rosengarten
Carson Vinson
–
–
Ad
Here's a look at the Ravens' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Nnamdi Madubuike (O)
Aeneas Peebles
–
–
NT
Travis Jones
John Jenkins
–
–
RDE
Broderick Washington Jr.
–
–
–
WLB
Odafe Oweh
Tavius Robinson
David Ojabo
–
LILB
Roquan Smith
Jay Higgins IV
–
–
RILB
Teddye Buchanan
Trenton Simpson
Jake Hummel
–
SLB
Kyle Van Noy (O)
Mike Green
Adisa Isaac (IR)
–
LCB
Nate Wiggins
Keyon Martin
–
–
SS
Kyle Hamilton
Sanoussi Kane
Ar'Darius Washington (O)
–
FS
Malaki Starks
Reuben Lowery III
–
–
RCB
Chidobe Awuzie
Jaire Alexander
T.J. Tampa
Bilhal Kone (IR)
NB
Marlon Humphrey
Robert Longerbeam (IR)
–
–
Ad
Here's a look at the Ravens' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Tyler Loop
–
–
–
P
Jordan Stout
–
–
–
H
Jordan Stout
–
–
–
PR
LaJohntay Wester
Tylan Wallace
Dayton Wade (IR)
–
KR
Rasheen Ali
Justice Hill
Keaton Mitchell
–
LS
Nick Moore
–
–
–
Ad
How to watch the Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 clash
The Lions vs. Ravens clash will be broadcast live on ESPN/ABC, with kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Arnold
Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.
Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.
Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.
In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.