  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 MNF | 2025 NFL season

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 MNF | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Published Sep 22, 2025 10:40 GMT
Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 MNF | 2025 NFL season (Image Credits - IMAGN)
Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 MNF | 2025 NFL season (Image Credits - IMAGN)

The Detroit Lions will square off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ad

Ahead of the Lions vs. Ravens game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup for Week 3

Detroit Lions projected starting lineup

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff - Source: Imagn
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on offense vs. the Ravens:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PositionStarter
QB (Quarterback)Jared Goff
RB (Running Back)Jahmyr Gibbs
WR1Amon‑Ra St. Brown
WR2Jameson Williams
WR3Kalif Raymond
TE (Tight End)Sam LaPorta
LT (Left Tackle)Taylor Decker
LG (Left Guard)Christian Mahogany
C (Center)Graham Glasgow
RG (Right Guard)Tate Ratledge
RT (Right Tackle)Penei Sewell
Ad

Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on defense vs. the Ravens:

PositionStarter
LDE (Left Defensive End)Aidan Hutchinson
LDT (Left Defensive Tackle)Tyleik Williams
RDT (Right Defensive Tackle)DJ Reader
RDE (Right Defensive End)Tyler Lacy
WLB (Weak‑side Linebacker)Alex Anzalone
MLB (Middle Linebacker)Jack Campbell
SLB (Strong‑side Linebacker)Derrick Barnes
LCB (Left Cornerback)Terrion Arnold
SS (Strong Safety)Brian Branch
FS (Free Safety)Kerby Joseph
RCB (Right Cornerback)D.J. Reed
NB (Nickel Back)Amik Robertson
Ad

Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on special teams vs. the Ravens:

PositionStarter
PK (Place Kicker)Jake Bates
P (Punter)Jack Fox
H (Holder)Jack Fox
PR (Punt Returner)Kalif Raymond
KR (Kick Returner)Grant Stuard
LS (Long Snapper)Hogan Hatten
Ad

Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Ravens' projected starters on offense vs. the Lions:

Ad
PositionStarter
QBLamar Jackson
RBDerrick Henry
WRZay Flowers
WRDeAndre Hopkins
WRRashod Bateman
TEMark Andrews
LTRonnie Stanley
LGAndrew Vorhees
CTyler Linderbaum
RGDaniel Faalele
RTRoger Rosengarten
Ad

Here's a look at the Ravens' projected starters on defense vs. the Lions:

PositionStarter
LDEAenaes Peebles
NTTravis Jones
RDEBroderick Washington Jr.
WLBOdafe Oweh
LILBRoquan Smith
RILBTeddye Buchanan
SLBMike Green
LCBNate Wiggins
SSKyle Hamilton
FSMalaki Starks
RCBChidobe Awuzie
NBMarlon Humphrey
Ad

Here's a look at the Ravens' projected starters on special teams vs. the Lions:

PositionStarter
PKTyler Loop
PJordan Stout
H (Holder)Jordan Stout
PR (Punt Returner)LaJohntay Wester
KR (Kick Returner)Justice Hill
LS (Long Snapper)Nick Moore
Ad

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens depth chart

Detroit Lions depth chart

Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJared GoffKyle Allen
RBJahmyr GibbsDavid MontgomeryCraig ReynoldsSione Vaki
WRAmon-Ra St. BrownIsaac TeSlaa
WRJameson WilliamsDominic Lovett
WRKalif Raymond
TESam LaPortaBrock WrightShane Zylstra (IR)Kenny Yeboah (IR)
LTTaylor Decker (Q)Giovanni ManuJustin Herron (IR)
LGChristian MahoganyMiles Frazier (O)
CGraham GlasgowKingsley EguakunTrystan Colon
RGTate RatledgeKayode AwosikaColby Sorsdal (IR)
RTPenei SewellJamarco Jones (IR)
Ad

Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEAidan HutchinsonAl-Quadin MuhammadTyrus Wheat
LDTTyleik WilliamsMekhi WingoAlim McNeill (O)Levi Onwuzurike (O)
RDTDJ ReaderRoy LopezPat O'ConnorChris Smith
RDEMarcus Davenport (O)Tyler LacyJosh Paschal (O)
WLBAlex AnzaloneTrevor NowaskeMalcolm Rodriguez (O)
MLBJack Campbell (Q)Zach Cunningham
SLBDerrick BarnesGrant StuardEzekiel Turner (IR)
LCBTerrion ArnoldKhalil Dorsey
SSBrian BranchThomas HarperDan Jackson (IR)
FSKerby Joseph (Q)Daniel Thomas
RCBD.J. Reed (Q)Rock Ya-SinEnnis Rakestraw Jr. (IR)
NBAmik RobertsonAvonte Maddox
Ad

Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKJake Bates
PJack Fox
HJack Fox
PRKalif Raymond
KRGrant StuardCraig Reynolds
LSHogan Hatten
Ad

Baltimore Ravens depth chart

Here's a look at the Ravens' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBLamar JacksonCooper Rush
RBDerrick HenryJustice HillRasheen AliKeaton Mitchell
WRZay FlowersTylan WallaceDayton Wade (IR)
WRRashod BatemanDevontez Walker
WRDeAndre HopkinsLaJohntay Wester
TEMark AndrewsIsaiah Likely (O)Charlie Kolar
FBPatrick Ricard (O)
LTRonnie StanleyJoseph Noteboom
LGAndrew VorheesBen Cleveland
CTyler LinderbaumCorey Bullock
RGDaniel FaaleleEmery Jones Jr. (O)
RTRoger RosengartenCarson Vinson
Ad

Here's a look at the Ravens' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDENnamdi Madubuike (O)Aeneas Peebles
NTTravis JonesJohn Jenkins
RDEBroderick Washington Jr.
WLBOdafe OwehTavius RobinsonDavid Ojabo
LILBRoquan SmithJay Higgins IV
RILBTeddye BuchananTrenton SimpsonJake Hummel
SLBKyle Van Noy (O)Mike GreenAdisa Isaac (IR)
LCBNate WigginsKeyon Martin
SSKyle HamiltonSanoussi KaneAr'Darius Washington (O)
FSMalaki StarksReuben Lowery III
RCBChidobe AwuzieJaire AlexanderT.J. TampaBilhal Kone (IR)
NBMarlon HumphreyRobert Longerbeam (IR)
Ad

Here's a look at the Ravens' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKTyler Loop
PJordan Stout
HJordan Stout
PRLaJohntay WesterTylan WallaceDayton Wade (IR)
KRRasheen AliJustice HillKeaton Mitchell
LSNick Moore
Ad

How to watch the Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 clash

The Lions vs. Ravens clash will be broadcast live on ESPN/ABC, with kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications