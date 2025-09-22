Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 MNF | 2025 NFL season

The Detroit Lions will square off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ad

Ahead of the Lions vs. Ravens game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup for Week 3

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Detroit Lions projected starting lineup

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on offense vs. the Ravens:

Ad

Trending

Position Starter QB (Quarterback) Jared Goff RB (Running Back) Jahmyr Gibbs WR1 Amon‑Ra St. Brown WR2 Jameson Williams WR3 Kalif Raymond TE (Tight End) Sam LaPorta LT (Left Tackle) Taylor Decker LG (Left Guard) Christian Mahogany C (Center) Graham Glasgow RG (Right Guard) Tate Ratledge RT (Right Tackle) Penei Sewell

Ad

Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on defense vs. the Ravens:

Position Starter LDE (Left Defensive End) Aidan Hutchinson LDT (Left Defensive Tackle) Tyleik Williams RDT (Right Defensive Tackle) DJ Reader RDE (Right Defensive End) Tyler Lacy WLB (Weak‑side Linebacker) Alex Anzalone MLB (Middle Linebacker) Jack Campbell SLB (Strong‑side Linebacker) Derrick Barnes LCB (Left Cornerback) Terrion Arnold SS (Strong Safety) Brian Branch FS (Free Safety) Kerby Joseph RCB (Right Cornerback) D.J. Reed NB (Nickel Back) Amik Robertson

Ad

Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on special teams vs. the Ravens:

Position Starter PK (Place Kicker) Jake Bates P (Punter) Jack Fox H (Holder) Jack Fox PR (Punt Returner) Kalif Raymond KR (Kick Returner) Grant Stuard LS (Long Snapper) Hogan Hatten

Ad

Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Ravens' projected starters on offense vs. the Lions:

Ad

Position Starter QB Lamar Jackson RB Derrick Henry WR Zay Flowers WR DeAndre Hopkins WR Rashod Bateman TE Mark Andrews LT Ronnie Stanley LG Andrew Vorhees C Tyler Linderbaum RG Daniel Faalele RT Roger Rosengarten

Ad

Here's a look at the Ravens' projected starters on defense vs. the Lions:

Position Starter LDE Aenaes Peebles NT Travis Jones RDE Broderick Washington Jr. WLB Odafe Oweh LILB Roquan Smith RILB Teddye Buchanan SLB Mike Green LCB Nate Wiggins SS Kyle Hamilton FS Malaki Starks RCB Chidobe Awuzie NB Marlon Humphrey

Ad

Here's a look at the Ravens' projected starters on special teams vs. the Lions:

Position Starter PK Tyler Loop P Jordan Stout H (Holder) Jordan Stout PR (Punt Returner) LaJohntay Wester KR (Kick Returner) Justice Hill LS (Long Snapper) Nick Moore

Ad

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens depth chart

Detroit Lions depth chart

Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Jared Goff Kyle Allen – – RB Jahmyr Gibbs David Montgomery Craig Reynolds Sione Vaki WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Isaac TeSlaa – – WR Jameson Williams Dominic Lovett – – WR Kalif Raymond – – – TE Sam LaPorta Brock Wright Shane Zylstra (IR) Kenny Yeboah (IR) LT Taylor Decker (Q) Giovanni Manu Justin Herron (IR) – LG Christian Mahogany Miles Frazier (O) – – C Graham Glasgow Kingsley Eguakun Trystan Colon – RG Tate Ratledge Kayode Awosika Colby Sorsdal (IR) – RT Penei Sewell Jamarco Jones (IR) – –

Ad

Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Aidan Hutchinson Al-Quadin Muhammad Tyrus Wheat – LDT Tyleik Williams Mekhi Wingo Alim McNeill (O) Levi Onwuzurike (O) RDT DJ Reader Roy Lopez Pat O'Connor Chris Smith RDE Marcus Davenport (O) Tyler Lacy Josh Paschal (O) – WLB Alex Anzalone Trevor Nowaske Malcolm Rodriguez (O) – MLB Jack Campbell (Q) Zach Cunningham – – SLB Derrick Barnes Grant Stuard Ezekiel Turner (IR) – LCB Terrion Arnold Khalil Dorsey – – SS Brian Branch Thomas Harper Dan Jackson (IR) – FS Kerby Joseph (Q) Daniel Thomas – – RCB D.J. Reed (Q) Rock Ya-Sin Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (IR) – NB Amik Robertson Avonte Maddox – –

Ad

Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Jake Bates – – – P Jack Fox – – – H Jack Fox – – – PR Kalif Raymond – – – KR Grant Stuard Craig Reynolds – – LS Hogan Hatten – – –

Ad

Baltimore Ravens depth chart

Here's a look at the Ravens' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Lamar Jackson Cooper Rush – – RB Derrick Henry Justice Hill Rasheen Ali Keaton Mitchell WR Zay Flowers Tylan Wallace Dayton Wade (IR) – WR Rashod Bateman Devontez Walker – – WR DeAndre Hopkins LaJohntay Wester – – TE Mark Andrews Isaiah Likely (O) Charlie Kolar – FB Patrick Ricard (O) – – – LT Ronnie Stanley Joseph Noteboom – – LG Andrew Vorhees Ben Cleveland – – C Tyler Linderbaum Corey Bullock – – RG Daniel Faalele Emery Jones Jr. (O) – – RT Roger Rosengarten Carson Vinson – –

Ad

Here's a look at the Ravens' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Nnamdi Madubuike (O) Aeneas Peebles – – NT Travis Jones John Jenkins – – RDE Broderick Washington Jr. – – – WLB Odafe Oweh Tavius Robinson David Ojabo – LILB Roquan Smith Jay Higgins IV – – RILB Teddye Buchanan Trenton Simpson Jake Hummel – SLB Kyle Van Noy (O) Mike Green Adisa Isaac (IR) – LCB Nate Wiggins Keyon Martin – – SS Kyle Hamilton Sanoussi Kane Ar'Darius Washington (O) – FS Malaki Starks Reuben Lowery III – – RCB Chidobe Awuzie Jaire Alexander T.J. Tampa Bilhal Kone (IR) NB Marlon Humphrey Robert Longerbeam (IR) – –

Ad

Here's a look at the Ravens' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Tyler Loop – – – P Jordan Stout – – – H Jordan Stout – – – PR LaJohntay Wester Tylan Wallace Dayton Wade (IR) – KR Rasheen Ali Justice Hill Keaton Mitchell – LS Nick Moore – – –

Ad

How to watch the Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 clash

The Lions vs. Ravens clash will be broadcast live on ESPN/ABC, with kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.