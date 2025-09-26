Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns predictions, odds, and picks for Week 4 showdown

The Detroit Lions (2-1) will host the Cleveland Browns (1-2) for their Week 4 clash at Ford Field on Sunday. Both teams are heading into the matchup on the back of wins.
As the two teams look to continue their winning momentum on the weekend, we examine the predictions, odds, and picks for the Week 4 showdown.
Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns: Game Details
Date and Time: Sunday, September 28, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET
Game: Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns
Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns: Betting Odds (DraftKings)
Moneyline: Detroit Lions (-520), Cleveland Browns (+390)
Spread: Detroit Lions -10.5 (+105), Cleveland Browns +10.5 (-125)
Total: 44.5 (Over/Under: -105/-115)
Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns: Picks
The Lions have been one of the most disciplined teams this season, a contrast to their upcoming opponents. However, the Browns pulled off one of the upsets of last week after beating the Green Bay Packers.
Despite their surprising win against the Packers, expect Detroit to cover the spread (-10.5) for the Week 4 clash.
Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns: NFL Injury Report
Detroit Lions injury report:
G Miles Frazier (undisclosed) - Out
RB Sione Vaki (groin) - Questionable
DE Marcus Davenport (chest) - Out
Cleveland Browns injury report:
RT Jack Conklin (undisclosed) - Questionable
DT Mike Hall Jr. (undisclosed) - Questionable
DT Shelby Harris (undisclosed) - Questionable
Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns: Prediction for Week 4
The Browns broke their losing streak with a morale-boosting win against the Packers in Week 3. However, they are expected to be up against a team looking to continue their winning rhythm.
Detroit was involved in a heavyweight battle against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday and came away with a 38-30 win after a hard-fought contest. While the Browns have been resilient with their defense, their offensive struggles, with Joe Flacco leading the lines, have been evident this season.
On the contrary, the Lions have used their offensive versatility to great effect this season and the contest is going to boil down to Cleveland's offensive strength and the Lions' offensive prowess. Expect the Lions to win the game despite Cleveland's resilience.
Score prediction: Detroit Lions 28, Cleveland Browns 18
