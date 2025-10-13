  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jared Goff, Patrick Mahomes

Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jared Goff, Patrick Mahomes

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 13, 2025 01:50 GMT
Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jared Goff, Patrick Mahomes
Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jared Goff, Patrick Mahomes

In 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Detroit Lions in the Kickoff Game. The then-defending Super Bowl champions were looking to begin their defense on a high note, but it did not go well.

Ad

Patrick Mahomes was intercepted once, while his receivers dropped pass after pass, including on the final drive of the game that ended in a turnover on downs. The result was a 20-21 defeat that had many asking if this was the end of the dynasty.

But little did many know, it would be the beginning of a magical season for both teams. The Lions finished 12-5 to clinch the NFC North title and eventually reached the conference championship game - both for the first time since the days of Barry Sanders. Meanwhile, the Chiefs overcame a few more horrid losses to clinch the AFC West yet again at 11-6 and eventually won the Super Bowl.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Over two years later, both once again meet at Arrowhead. Will the outcome be the same, or will payback be had?

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs box score

1Q2Q3Q4QTotal
Detroit Lions3710
Kansas City Chiefs6 7 13
Ad

Detroit Lions player stats

Passing

PlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTG
Jared Goff9/129310124.7
Ad

Rushing and receiving

PlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTD
Jahmyr Gibbs13590030
David Montgomery4240000
Jared Goff170000
Amon-Ra St. Brown120340
Jameson Williams0003441
Sam LaPorta0003420
Ad

Defense

PlayerTOTALSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINT
Jack Campbell43100100
Rock Ya-Sin43000000
Alex Anzalone32000100
Kerby Joseph22000000
Brian Branch22000000
DJ Reader21000000
Amik Robertson21000000
Aidan Hutchinson11110000
Craig Reynolds11000000
Al-Quadin Muhammad10000000
Arthur Maulet10000000
Grant Stuard10000000
Tyler Lacy10000000
Tyrus Wheat10000000
Thomas Harper00001000
Ad

Kicking

PlayerFGXP
Jake Bates1/11/1
Ad

Punting

PlayerPUNTSYDS
Jack Fox149
Ad

Kansas City Chiefs player stats

Passing

PlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTG
Patrick Mahomes10/1413210124.7
Ad

Rushing and receiving

PlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTD
Isiah Pacheco5180100
Patrick Mahomes4151000
Kareem Hunt250000
JuJu Smith-Schuster0002470
Travis Kelce0003400
Hollywood Brown0002330
Xavier Worthy000161
Noah Gray000160
Ad

Defense

PlayerTOTALSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINT
Chamarri Conner107000000
Bryan Cook42000000
Leo Chenal42000000
Nick Bolton40000000
Trent McDuffie22000000
Mike Danna21000100
Chris Roland-Wallace21000000
Jaylen Watson21000000
George Karlaftis20000000
Charles Omenihu11000000
Cooper McDonald11000000
Nohl Williams11000000
Jason Brownlee11000000
Chris Jones10000100
Drue Tranquill10000000
Ad

Kicking

PlayerFGXP
Harrison Butker0/01/2
Ad

Punting

PlayerPUNTSYDS
Matt Araiza00
Ad

Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs summary

The Lions began the game in controversial fashion, as an apparent Jared Goff touchdown catch was overturned by a penalty. Another one forced them to settle for a field goal.

Patrick Mahomes capitalized, finding Xavier Worthy for a touchdown. But Jared Goff responded early in the second quarter with a mid-range strike to Jameson Williams:

Both teams then exchanged turnovers on downs on the next two drives, before Mahomes rushed to the end zone to end the drought. A Lions punt ended the first half.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications