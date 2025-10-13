Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jared Goff, Patrick Mahomes

In 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Detroit Lions in the Kickoff Game. The then-defending Super Bowl champions were looking to begin their defense on a high note, but it did not go well.Patrick Mahomes was intercepted once, while his receivers dropped pass after pass, including on the final drive of the game that ended in a turnover on downs. The result was a 20-21 defeat that had many asking if this was the end of the dynasty.But little did many know, it would be the beginning of a magical season for both teams. The Lions finished 12-5 to clinch the NFC North title and eventually reached the conference championship game - both for the first time since the days of Barry Sanders. Meanwhile, the Chiefs overcame a few more horrid losses to clinch the AFC West yet again at 11-6 and eventually won the Super Bowl.Over two years later, both once again meet at Arrowhead. Will the outcome be the same, or will payback be had?Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs box score1Q2Q3Q4QTotalDetroit Lions3710Kansas City Chiefs6 7 13Detroit Lions player statsPassingPlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTGJared Goff9/129310124.7Rushing and receivingPlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTDJahmyr Gibbs13590030David Montgomery4240000Jared Goff170000Amon-Ra St. Brown120340Jameson Williams0003441Sam LaPorta0003420DefensePlayerTOTALSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINTJack Campbell43100100Rock Ya-Sin43000000Alex Anzalone32000100Kerby Joseph22000000Brian Branch22000000DJ Reader21000000Amik Robertson21000000Aidan Hutchinson11110000Craig Reynolds11000000Al-Quadin Muhammad10000000Arthur Maulet10000000Grant Stuard10000000Tyler Lacy10000000Tyrus Wheat10000000Thomas Harper00001000KickingPlayerFGXPJake Bates1/11/1PuntingPlayerPUNTSYDSJack Fox149Kansas City Chiefs player statsPassingPlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTGPatrick Mahomes10/1413210124.7Rushing and receivingPlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTDIsiah Pacheco5180100Patrick Mahomes4151000Kareem Hunt250000JuJu Smith-Schuster0002470Travis Kelce0003400Hollywood Brown0002330Xavier Worthy000161Noah Gray000160DefensePlayerTOTALSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINTChamarri Conner107000000Bryan Cook42000000Leo Chenal42000000Nick Bolton40000000Trent McDuffie22000000Mike Danna21000100Chris Roland-Wallace21000000Jaylen Watson21000000George Karlaftis20000000Charles Omenihu11000000Cooper McDonald11000000Nohl Williams11000000Jason Brownlee11000000Chris Jones10000100Drue Tranquill10000000KickingPlayerFGXPHarrison Butker0/01/2PuntingPlayerPUNTSYDSMatt Araiza00Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs summaryThe Lions began the game in controversial fashion, as an apparent Jared Goff touchdown catch was overturned by a penalty. Another one forced them to settle for a field goal.Patrick Mahomes capitalized, finding Xavier Worthy for a touchdown. But Jared Goff responded early in the second quarter with a mid-range strike to Jameson Williams:Both teams then exchanged turnovers on downs on the next two drives, before Mahomes rushed to the end zone to end the drought. A Lions punt ended the first half.