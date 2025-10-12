The Detroit Lions (4-1) will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday night. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ad

Ahead of the Lions vs. Chiefs game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs projected starting lineup for Week 6

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Detroit Lions projected starting lineup

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff- Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on offense vs. the Chiefs:

Ad

Trending

Position Starter QB Jared Goff RB Jahmyr Gibbs WR (X) Amon-Ra St. Brown WR (Z) Jameson Williams WR (SL) Kalif Raymond TE Sam LaPorta LT Dan Skipper LG Christian Mahogany C Graham Glasgow RG Tate Ratledge RT Penei Sewell

Ad

Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on defense vs. the Chiefs:

Position Starter LDE Aidan Hutchinson LDT Tyleik Williams RDT DJ Reader RDE Al-Quadin Muhammad WLB Alex Anzalone MLB Jack Campbell SLB Derrick Barnes LCB Grant Stuard SS Brian Branch FS Kerby Joseph RCB Rock Ya-Sin NB Amik Robertson

Ad

Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on special teams vs. the Chiefs:

Position Starter PK Jake Bates P Jack Fox H Jack Fox PR Kalif Raymond KR Jacob Saylors LS Hogan Hatten

Ad

Kansas City Chiefs projected starting lineup

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on offense vs. the Lions:

Ad

Position Starter QB Patrick Mahomes RB Isiah Pacheco WR (X) Xavier Worthy WR (Z) Hollywood Brown WR (SL) JuJu Smith-Schuster TE Travis Kelce LT Josh Simmons LG Kingsley Suamataia C Creed Humphrey RG Trey Smith RT Jawaan Taylor

Ad

Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on defense vs. the Lions:

Position Starter LDE George Karlaftis LDT Chris Jones RDT Omarr Norman-Lott RDE Mike Danna WLB Drue Tranquill MLB Nick Bolton SLB Leo Chenal LCB Trent McDuffie SS Jaden Hicks FS Bryan Cook RCB Jaylen Watson NB Chamarri Conner

Ad

Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on special teams vs. the Lions:

Position Starter PK Harrison Butker P Matt Araiza H Matt Araiza PR Nikko Remigio KR Nikko Remigio LS James Winchester

Ad

Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs depth chart for Week 6

Detroit Lions depth chart

Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Jared Goff Kyle Allen – – RB Jahmyr Gibbs David Montgomery Craig Reynolds Sione Vaki (O) WR (X) Amon-Ra St. Brown Isaac TeSlaa – – WR (Z) Jameson Williams Dominic Lovett – – WR (SL) Kalif Raymond (Q) – – – TE Sam LaPorta Brock Wright Ross Dwelley Shane Zylstra (IR) LT Taylor Decker (O) Dan Skipper Devin Cochran Justin Herron (IR) LG Christian Mahogany Miles Frazier (O) – – C Graham Glasgow Trystan Colon – – RG Tate Ratledge Kayode Awosika Colby Sorsdal (IR) – RT Penei Sewell Jamarco Jones (IR) – –

Ad

Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Aidan Hutchinson Tyrus Wheat – – LDT Tyleik Williams Mekhi Wingo Quinton Jefferson Alim McNeill (O) RDT DJ Reader Roy Lopez Pat O'Connor – RDE Al-Quadin Muhammad Tyler Lacy Marcus Davenport (IR) Josh Paschal (O) WLB Alex Anzalone Trevor Nowaske Malcolm Rodriguez (O) – MLB Jack Campbell Zach Cunningham (O) Ty Summers – SLB Derrick Barnes Grant Stuard Ezekiel Turner (IR) – LCB Terrion Arnold (O) Avonte Maddox (O) Khalil Dorsey (IR) – SS Brian Branch (Q) Thomas Harper Erick Hallett Dan Jackson (IR) FS Kerby Joseph (Q) Loren Strickland Daniel Thomas (IR) – RCB Rock Ya-Sin Nick Whiteside D.J. Reed (IR) Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (IR) NB Amik Robertson Avonte Maddox (O) Arthur Maulet –

Ad

Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Jake Bates – – – P Jack Fox – – – H Jack Fox – – – PR Kalif Raymond (Q) – – – KR Jacob Saylors Sione Vaki (O) Craig Reynolds – LS Hogan Hatten – – –

Ad

Kansas City Chiefs depth chart

Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Patrick Mahomes Gardner Minshew – – RB Isiah Pacheco Kareem Hunt Brashard Smith Elijah Mitchell WR (X) Xavier Worthy Tyquan Thornton Nikko Remigio – WR (Z) Hollywood Brown Jalen Royals Rashee Rice (SUSP) – WR (SL) JuJu Smith-Schuster Jason Brownlee – – TE Travis Kelce Noah Gray Robert Tonyan Jared Wiley LT Josh Simmons Wanya Morris – – LG Kingsley Suamataia Mike Caliendo – – C Creed Humphrey Hunter Nourzad – – RG Trey Smith Ethan Driskell (O) – – RT Jawaan Taylor Jaylon Moore – –

Ad

Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE George Karlaftis Charles Omenihu Malik Herring Janarius Robinson (IR) LDT Chris Jones Jerry Tillery – – RDT Omarr Norman-Lott Derrick Nnadi – – RDE Mike Danna Ashton Gillotte Felix Anudike-Uzomah (IR) – WLB Drue Tranquill Jeffrey Bassa – – MLB Nick Bolton Jack Cochrane Brandon George (IR) – SLB Leo Chenal Cooper McDonald – – LCB Trent McDuffie Nohl Williams Nazeeh Johnson (IR) Eric Scott Jr. (IR) SS Jaden Hicks Deon Bush (IR) – – FS Bryan Cook – – – RCB Jaylen Watson Kristian Fulton Joshua Williams – NB Chamarri Conner – – –

Ad

Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Harrison Butker – – – P Matt Araiza – – – H Matt Araiza – – – PR Nikko Remigio Brashard Smith – – KR Nikko Remigio Brashard Smith – – LS James Winchester – – –

Ad

How to watch the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6 SNF clash

The Lions vs. Chiefs Week 6 game will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can also live stream the SNF contest on Peacock and Fubo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.