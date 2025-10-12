  • home icon
Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 SNF | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 12, 2025 12:38 GMT
Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 SNF | 2025 NFL season
Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 SNF | 2025 NFL season (Image Credits - IMAGN)

The Detroit Lions (4-1) will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday night. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ahead of the Lions vs. Chiefs game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs projected starting lineup for Week 6

Detroit Lions projected starting lineup

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff- Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on offense vs. the Chiefs:

PositionStarter
QBJared Goff
RBJahmyr Gibbs
WR (X)Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR (Z)Jameson Williams
WR (SL)Kalif Raymond
TESam LaPorta
LTDan Skipper
LGChristian Mahogany
CGraham Glasgow
RGTate Ratledge
RTPenei Sewell
Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on defense vs. the Chiefs:

PositionStarter
LDEAidan Hutchinson
LDTTyleik Williams
RDTDJ Reader
RDEAl-Quadin Muhammad
WLBAlex Anzalone
MLBJack Campbell
SLBDerrick Barnes
LCBGrant Stuard
SSBrian Branch
FSKerby Joseph
RCBRock Ya-Sin
NBAmik Robertson
Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on special teams vs. the Chiefs:

PositionStarter
PKJake Bates
PJack Fox
HJack Fox
PRKalif Raymond
KRJacob Saylors
LSHogan Hatten
Kansas City Chiefs projected starting lineup

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on offense vs. the Lions:

PositionStarter
QBPatrick Mahomes
RBIsiah Pacheco
WR (X)Xavier Worthy
WR (Z)Hollywood Brown
WR (SL)JuJu Smith-Schuster
TETravis Kelce
LTJosh Simmons
LGKingsley Suamataia
CCreed Humphrey
RGTrey Smith
RTJawaan Taylor
Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on defense vs. the Lions:

PositionStarter
LDEGeorge Karlaftis
LDTChris Jones
RDTOmarr Norman-Lott
RDEMike Danna
WLBDrue Tranquill
MLBNick Bolton
SLBLeo Chenal
LCBTrent McDuffie
SSJaden Hicks
FSBryan Cook
RCBJaylen Watson
NBChamarri Conner
Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on special teams vs. the Lions:

PositionStarter
PKHarrison Butker
PMatt Araiza
HMatt Araiza
PRNikko Remigio
KRNikko Remigio
LSJames Winchester
Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs depth chart for Week 6

Detroit Lions depth chart

Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJared GoffKyle Allen
RBJahmyr GibbsDavid MontgomeryCraig ReynoldsSione Vaki (O)
WR (X)Amon-Ra St. BrownIsaac TeSlaa
WR (Z)Jameson WilliamsDominic Lovett
WR (SL)Kalif Raymond (Q)
TESam LaPortaBrock WrightRoss DwelleyShane Zylstra (IR)
LTTaylor Decker (O)Dan SkipperDevin CochranJustin Herron (IR)
LGChristian MahoganyMiles Frazier (O)
CGraham GlasgowTrystan Colon
RGTate RatledgeKayode AwosikaColby Sorsdal (IR)
RTPenei SewellJamarco Jones (IR)
Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEAidan HutchinsonTyrus Wheat
LDTTyleik WilliamsMekhi WingoQuinton JeffersonAlim McNeill (O)
RDTDJ ReaderRoy LopezPat O'Connor
RDEAl-Quadin MuhammadTyler LacyMarcus Davenport (IR)Josh Paschal (O)
WLBAlex AnzaloneTrevor NowaskeMalcolm Rodriguez (O)
MLBJack CampbellZach Cunningham (O)Ty Summers
SLBDerrick BarnesGrant StuardEzekiel Turner (IR)
LCBTerrion Arnold (O)Avonte Maddox (O)Khalil Dorsey (IR)
SSBrian Branch (Q)Thomas HarperErick HallettDan Jackson (IR)
FSKerby Joseph (Q)Loren StricklandDaniel Thomas (IR)
RCBRock Ya-SinNick WhitesideD.J. Reed (IR)Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (IR)
NBAmik RobertsonAvonte Maddox (O)Arthur Maulet
Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKJake Bates
PJack Fox
HJack Fox
PRKalif Raymond (Q)
KRJacob SaylorsSione Vaki (O)Craig Reynolds
LSHogan Hatten
Kansas City Chiefs depth chart

Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBPatrick MahomesGardner Minshew
RBIsiah PachecoKareem HuntBrashard SmithElijah Mitchell
WR (X)Xavier WorthyTyquan ThorntonNikko Remigio
WR (Z)Hollywood BrownJalen RoyalsRashee Rice (SUSP)
WR (SL)JuJu Smith-SchusterJason Brownlee
TETravis KelceNoah GrayRobert TonyanJared Wiley
LTJosh SimmonsWanya Morris
LGKingsley SuamataiaMike Caliendo
CCreed HumphreyHunter Nourzad
RGTrey SmithEthan Driskell (O)
RTJawaan TaylorJaylon Moore
Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEGeorge KarlaftisCharles OmenihuMalik HerringJanarius Robinson (IR)
LDTChris JonesJerry Tillery
RDTOmarr Norman-LottDerrick Nnadi
RDEMike DannaAshton GillotteFelix Anudike-Uzomah (IR)
WLBDrue TranquillJeffrey Bassa
MLBNick BoltonJack CochraneBrandon George (IR)
SLBLeo ChenalCooper McDonald
LCBTrent McDuffieNohl WilliamsNazeeh Johnson (IR)Eric Scott Jr. (IR)
SSJaden HicksDeon Bush (IR)
FSBryan Cook
RCBJaylen WatsonKristian FultonJoshua Williams
NBChamarri Conner
Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKHarrison Butker
PMatt Araiza
HMatt Araiza
PRNikko RemigioBrashard Smith
KRNikko RemigioBrashard Smith
LSJames Winchester
How to watch the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6 SNF clash

The Lions vs. Chiefs Week 6 game will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can also live stream the SNF contest on Peacock and Fubo.

