Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 SNF | 2025 NFL season
The Detroit Lions (4-1) will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday night. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Ahead of the Lions vs. Chiefs game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.
Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs projected starting lineup for Week 6
Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on offense vs. the Chiefs:
Position
Starter
QB
Jared Goff
RB
Jahmyr Gibbs
WR (X)
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR (Z)
Jameson Williams
WR (SL)
Kalif Raymond
TE
Sam LaPorta
LT
Dan Skipper
LG
Christian Mahogany
C
Graham Glasgow
RG
Tate Ratledge
RT
Penei Sewell
Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on defense vs. the Chiefs:
Position
Starter
LDE
Aidan Hutchinson
LDT
Tyleik Williams
RDT
DJ Reader
RDE
Al-Quadin Muhammad
WLB
Alex Anzalone
MLB
Jack Campbell
SLB
Derrick Barnes
LCB
Grant Stuard
SS
Brian Branch
FS
Kerby Joseph
RCB
Rock Ya-Sin
NB
Amik Robertson
Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on special teams vs. the Chiefs:
Position
Starter
PK
Jake Bates
P
Jack Fox
H
Jack Fox
PR
Kalif Raymond
KR
Jacob Saylors
LS
Hogan Hatten
Kansas City Chiefs projected starting lineup
Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on offense vs. the Lions:
Position
Starter
QB
Patrick Mahomes
RB
Isiah Pacheco
WR (X)
Xavier Worthy
WR (Z)
Hollywood Brown
WR (SL)
JuJu Smith-Schuster
TE
Travis Kelce
LT
Josh Simmons
LG
Kingsley Suamataia
C
Creed Humphrey
RG
Trey Smith
RT
Jawaan Taylor
Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on defense vs. the Lions:
Position
Starter
LDE
George Karlaftis
LDT
Chris Jones
RDT
Omarr Norman-Lott
RDE
Mike Danna
WLB
Drue Tranquill
MLB
Nick Bolton
SLB
Leo Chenal
LCB
Trent McDuffie
SS
Jaden Hicks
FS
Bryan Cook
RCB
Jaylen Watson
NB
Chamarri Conner
Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on special teams vs. the Lions:
Position
Starter
PK
Harrison Butker
P
Matt Araiza
H
Matt Araiza
PR
Nikko Remigio
KR
Nikko Remigio
LS
James Winchester
Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs depth chart for Week 6
Detroit Lions depth chart
Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Jared Goff
Kyle Allen
–
–
RB
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
Craig Reynolds
Sione Vaki (O)
WR (X)
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Isaac TeSlaa
–
–
WR (Z)
Jameson Williams
Dominic Lovett
–
–
WR (SL)
Kalif Raymond (Q)
–
–
–
TE
Sam LaPorta
Brock Wright
Ross Dwelley
Shane Zylstra (IR)
LT
Taylor Decker (O)
Dan Skipper
Devin Cochran
Justin Herron (IR)
LG
Christian Mahogany
Miles Frazier (O)
–
–
C
Graham Glasgow
Trystan Colon
–
–
RG
Tate Ratledge
Kayode Awosika
Colby Sorsdal (IR)
–
RT
Penei Sewell
Jamarco Jones (IR)
–
–
Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Aidan Hutchinson
Tyrus Wheat
–
–
LDT
Tyleik Williams
Mekhi Wingo
Quinton Jefferson
Alim McNeill (O)
RDT
DJ Reader
Roy Lopez
Pat O'Connor
–
RDE
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Tyler Lacy
Marcus Davenport (IR)
Josh Paschal (O)
WLB
Alex Anzalone
Trevor Nowaske
Malcolm Rodriguez (O)
–
MLB
Jack Campbell
Zach Cunningham (O)
Ty Summers
–
SLB
Derrick Barnes
Grant Stuard
Ezekiel Turner (IR)
–
LCB
Terrion Arnold (O)
Avonte Maddox (O)
Khalil Dorsey (IR)
–
SS
Brian Branch (Q)
Thomas Harper
Erick Hallett
Dan Jackson (IR)
FS
Kerby Joseph (Q)
Loren Strickland
Daniel Thomas (IR)
–
RCB
Rock Ya-Sin
Nick Whiteside
D.J. Reed (IR)
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (IR)
NB
Amik Robertson
Avonte Maddox (O)
Arthur Maulet
–
Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Jake Bates
–
–
–
P
Jack Fox
–
–
–
H
Jack Fox
–
–
–
PR
Kalif Raymond (Q)
–
–
–
KR
Jacob Saylors
Sione Vaki (O)
Craig Reynolds
–
LS
Hogan Hatten
–
–
–
Kansas City Chiefs depth chart
Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Patrick Mahomes
Gardner Minshew
–
–
RB
Isiah Pacheco
Kareem Hunt
Brashard Smith
Elijah Mitchell
WR (X)
Xavier Worthy
Tyquan Thornton
Nikko Remigio
–
WR (Z)
Hollywood Brown
Jalen Royals
Rashee Rice (SUSP)
–
WR (SL)
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Jason Brownlee
–
–
TE
Travis Kelce
Noah Gray
Robert Tonyan
Jared Wiley
LT
Josh Simmons
Wanya Morris
–
–
LG
Kingsley Suamataia
Mike Caliendo
–
–
C
Creed Humphrey
Hunter Nourzad
–
–
RG
Trey Smith
Ethan Driskell (O)
–
–
RT
Jawaan Taylor
Jaylon Moore
–
–
Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
George Karlaftis
Charles Omenihu
Malik Herring
Janarius Robinson (IR)
LDT
Chris Jones
Jerry Tillery
–
–
RDT
Omarr Norman-Lott
Derrick Nnadi
–
–
RDE
Mike Danna
Ashton Gillotte
Felix Anudike-Uzomah (IR)
–
WLB
Drue Tranquill
Jeffrey Bassa
–
–
MLB
Nick Bolton
Jack Cochrane
Brandon George (IR)
–
SLB
Leo Chenal
Cooper McDonald
–
–
LCB
Trent McDuffie
Nohl Williams
Nazeeh Johnson (IR)
Eric Scott Jr. (IR)
SS
Jaden Hicks
Deon Bush (IR)
–
–
FS
Bryan Cook
–
–
–
RCB
Jaylen Watson
Kristian Fulton
Joshua Williams
–
NB
Chamarri Conner
–
–
–
Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Harrison Butker
–
–
–
P
Matt Araiza
–
–
–
H
Matt Araiza
–
–
–
PR
Nikko Remigio
Brashard Smith
–
–
KR
Nikko Remigio
Brashard Smith
–
–
LS
James Winchester
–
–
–
How to watch the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6 SNF clash
The Lions vs. Chiefs Week 6 game will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can also live stream the SNF contest on Peacock and Fubo.
About the author
Arnold
Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.
Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.
Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.
In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.