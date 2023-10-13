Detroit Lions Week 6 injury report: Latest on Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, Amon-Ra St. Brown

Given how well the Detroit Lions have started the season, you might not be aware of the team's recent struggles with injuries to their offense. Detroit's output hasn't decreased much despite the injuries.

Some of their starting offensive players may still be out when the Lions take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6.

Detroit Lions Week 6 injury update

Sam LaPorta, a tight end with the Detroit Lions, missed practice on Thursday due to a calf issue. Although there haven't been any reports on the injury's seriousness, the team must be worried about it.

On Wednesday, LaPorta's name was not listed on the Lions' injury report; on Thursday, the player mysteriously wasn't captured in practice. Greg Auman has stated that LaPorta's addition to the injury list before the Bucs game is due to a calf injury.

Eight Lions players were listed as being non-participants in practice on Thursday.

The following players were classified as non-participants in practice: C Frank Ragnow, DB Brian Branch, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, G Jonah Jackson, RB Zonovan Knight, TE Sam LaPorta, TE James Mitchell, and CB Emmanuel Moseley. Other players, including Taylor Decker, cornerback Khalil Dorsey, and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who missed the Lions' Week 5 game, were full participants on Thursday.

St. Brown is still doubtful to play in his team's upcoming game, while LaPorta has also become doubtful, meaning the Lions may be without their top two targets going into their matchup with the Buccaneers.

According to Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, Gibbs, who also missed his team's most recent game, is still being kept under observation on a day-to-day basis. Gibbs might play in Week 6, but he could not participate in practice on Thursday.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown injury updates

Prior to Detroit's game against the Carolina Panthers last week, rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs experienced hamstring pain. After the victory in Week 5, Dan Campbell said,

"Gibbs, we'll see. It didn't seem terrible, but it was just enough that we felt we had to sit him today. We'll see, then."

Gibbs noted that he hopes to know more by Friday about whether he can play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Amon-Ra St. Brown participated in practice on Thursday, but he was only restricted, so he is still questionable for the weekend.

After Thursday's practice, another rookie for the Detroit Lions appeared on the injury list. Now that Sam LaPorta reportedly has calf pain, the extent of the ailment is still unknown.