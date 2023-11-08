DeVante Parker injury: Patriots WR's status for Fantasy Football Week 10

Due to a concussion, New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker was unavailable for the team's loss to the Washington Commanders last weekend.

Parker was listed as DNP in practice last week before the game against the Washington Commanders before he was ultimately ruled out due to a concussion he sustained in Week 8. Before Week 10, it is anticipated that the player will be limited in practice at least.

It's unclear whether he will be completely well or pass the concussion protocol in time for the game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Patriots have JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Demario Douglas, Jalen Reagor, and Kayshon Boutte as receiving alternatives if Parker is sidelined in Week 10. Kendrick Bourne's season is over, as he sustained a torn ACL in Week 8.

Considering trading Garrett Wilson? Fire up our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

Expand Tweet

What happened to DeVante Parker?

DeVante Parker was struck in the head in the third quarter of the Week 8 game against the Miami Dolphins by defensive back DeShon Elliott.

After the helmet-to-helmet hit, Parker slumped to the ground right away and stayed there until the Patriots' training team could attend to him. He was subsequently carried to the locker room and was promptly ruled out. Miami defeated the Patriots 31-17.

Bill Belichick, the head coach, expressed his displeasure last week on the tackle on Parker and the lack of a flag being thrown following the hit.

"I want to think that our players are receiving the same level of protection as everyone else. That play is also quite risky. Such kind of stuff has no place in football," Belichick said.

Parker was unable to return to practice during last week, and he was eventually declared out for Week 9.

Expand Tweet

When will DeVante Parker return?

Players with head injuries must follow a five-step routine to be allowed back to the field. It may take longer than two weeks to finish the concussion protocol sometimes.

Parker must complete the concussion protocol before he is able to play in Week 10. It appears that Parker has not yet done so and we have to wait till later in the week to confirm his status.

More information on his status will become available after the Patriots provide their weekly injury report.

Miles Sanders or D'Onta Foreman? Check out our Start/Sit Optimizer to make the right call for Week 10