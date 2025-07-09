"Devil will try to shake your faith" - C.J. Gardner-Johnson fires shot at ex-GF Summer Bunni’s claim he tried attacking Malik Nabers during NFL game

C.J. Gardner-Johnson's ex-girlfriend, Summer Bunni, accused the safety of attempting to put out a hit on New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers. The social media star went viral on Tuesday as the video of a conversation between her and Gardner-Johnson went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In the leaked conversation, Bunni went in on the Super Bowl champion for allegedly being unfaithful and putting out a hit on the Giants' Pro Bowl wideout. This shocking claim comes after Gardner-Johnson joined the Houston Texans for the 2025 season.

The lockdown safety responded to his ex-girlfriend’s allegations.

"I am going to address this, this isn't nothing, y'all," he said. "Like, this (expletive) is false news, bro. Y'all can go DM, we do not even know each other, bro...We ain't even have no issues on the Gridiron.

"Y'all want to believe something so bad, it ain't nothing behind that. Oh, let us clear this up. Z-Dog is a music producer... The devil will try to shake your faith at times and I ain't really tripping."

Gardner-Johnson and Bunni share two children.

Summer Bunni called out C.J. Gardner-Johnson after Super Bowl LIX

The ongoing drama between C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Summer Bunni isn't the first rodeo between the on-again, off-again couple. Bunni called out the versatile safety after Super Bowl LIX.

According to The Marca, earlier this year, Bunni went on a social media tirade accusing Gardner-Johnson of sending threats to one of his daughters right before the biggest game of his career. The social media influencer wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Y'all letting that man hold that trophy, ask him to hold his kids, fr that is not Super Bowl material. Everytime I look up Patrick Mahomes is with his children or even his own team mate Saquan (Barkley) like does he not have actual real human beings around him to correct this behavior? There's no way. Then he had the nerve to say protect black queens???????"

She continued:

"CJ be for real. You have a Black Daughter You Send Threats Too Cause You Mad At Your Baby Mama!!!! Protect A Black Queen??? Let Me Cook."

In the meantime, Gardner-Johnson is fresh off enjoying the biggest moment of his career as he helped the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs. He recorded three combined tackles (one solo) in the 40–22 win to earn his first Super Bowl ring.

The Eagles traded C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans on March 12. The Texans will be the lockdown safety's fourth team at the professional level. It seems like Gardner-Johnson didn't take the trade well, as Sports Illustrated reported that he said that the Eagles will not win another Super Bowl without him.

Next for the Florida Gators product is a stint with the Texans in the AFC. He'll look to continue his impressive streak of helping his team to playoff berths, which stretches back to the start of his Eagles career. DeMeco Ryans will look to get the best out of Gardner-Johnson in the 2025 campaign.

