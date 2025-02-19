DeVonta Smith bench press: How did Eagles WR perform at 2021 NFL combine?

DeVonta Smith has been a key offensive player for the Philadelphia Eagles since being drafted by the team in the first round in 2021. The wideout was also a critical member of the Eagles team that beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl this month.

Given Smith's renowned athleticism, fans eagerly anticipated his performance at the 2021 NFL Combine.

Smith bench-pressed 225 lbs 21 times during his scouting combine in April 2021, surpassing the average receiver's typical 15-20 repetitions.

The former Alabama star, who won two national titles, also showcased his speed and agility by clocking a 40-yard dash time of 4.54 seconds, achieving a vertical jump of 35 inches, and completing the shuttle run drill in 4.03 seconds. At 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, his physical metrics and accomplishments left a strong impression on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith's stellar college career culminated in winning the Heisman Trophy in his final year at Alabama. In the 2020 regular season, he racked up 1,511 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 98 receptions. He also added 345 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 19 receptions in the playoffs.

The Eagles selected Smith with the No. 10 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He played a pivotal role in helping the team win the Super Bowl earlier this month.

How did DeVonta Smith fare in the 2024 NFL season?

Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith - Source: Getty

DeVonta Smith recorded 833 yards and eight touchdowns on 68 receptions across 13 games in the 2024 regular season. He posted two games with 100+ receiving yards and helped the Eagles clinch the NFC East title and book a spot in the playoffs.

In the playoffs, Smith tallied 190 yards and a touchdown on 16 receptions. His only postseason touchdown came in the Super Bowl, when the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9

