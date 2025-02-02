DeVonta Smith injury history: Exploring Eagles WR's past injuries ahead of 2025 Super Bowl

DeVonta Smith has been in the spotlight for the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their 2025 Super Bowl clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. The wideout has been cleared to play for the big game on Feb. 9 amid concerns of a hamstring injury.

After news broke that Smith is in line to play in the Super Bowl, fans have been curious to learn more about his injury history in the NFL.

A look into DeVonta Smith's injury history

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Philadelphia Eagles selected DeVonta Smith in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. He suffered an MCL sprain in his rookie training camp in July but recovered in time for the start of the season.

Trending

In August 2022, Smith sustained a groin injury. However, he did not miss any games during the season and helped Philadelphia reach the Super Bowl, where it lost to the Kansas City Chiefs at the final hurdle.

Smith sprained his toe in the 2023 Super Bowl defeat to the Chiefs. He played through the pain but was later seen wearing a walking boot after his team's defeat.

In December 2023, Smith injured his ankle late in the fourth quarter of the Week 17 game vs. Arizona Cardinals. He missed one game before returning for the Eagles' playoff matchup when Philly lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round.

Last September, Smith suffered a concussion when he took a catch in Week 3. He sat out for one game before returning to action.

Smith then sustained a hamstring injury in Week 11 and missed two more games. He also sat out Philly's final regular season game since the Eagles had already qualified for the playoffs.

While there were some concerns around Smith's status for the Super Bowl clash with the Chiefs on Feb. 9, Philadelphia has received positive news on the wideout.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.