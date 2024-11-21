DeVonta Smith injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned for Eagles WR for Week 12 Fantasy Football?

DeVonta Smith is a key member of the Philadelphia Eagles offense as he's been a regular target for Jalen Hurts, and he has contributed to the team's 8-2 record.

Ahead of Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season, let's examine Smith's availability for the upcoming game against the LA Rams in Week 12.

Should fantasy managers be concerned for DeVonta Smith?

According to NBC Sports, DeVonta Smith was one of many Philadelphia Eagles stars who missed Wednesday's practice session. Smith is dealing with a hamstring injury, which he likely sustained before the team's bye week last week.

It's important to note that this isn't the first time that Smith has missed a Wednesday session. The pass catcher was also absent from last week's Wednesday practice before logging in consecutive limited participant designations in the lead-up to their 26-18 win against the Washington Commanders.

However, Smith's fantasy managers should not be worried as he was just likely being held out as a mere precaution. He is expected to be on the field against the LA Rams.

How has DeVonta Smith performed in 2024?

DeVonta Smith is having a typically solid 2024 season. The veteran wideout has 41 receptions, 516 receiving yards and four touchdowns in nine games.

Smith is one half of a stellar wide receiver duo alongside A. J. Brown. He's on track to record his third consecutive season with 1,000 receiving yards for Nick Sirianni's side.

The Philadelphia Eagles are soaring in 2024 and are preparing for a crunch game against the LA Rams. They have recorded wins over the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys and most recently, the Jayden Daniels-led Commanders. They'll fancy their chances against a Rams side that has struggled with consistency in 2024.

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.