Did Aaron Rodgers lie about being vaccinated? NFL Twitter blasts Packers QB

Aaron Rodgers was not vaccinated, he was immunized. In that minor wordplay, Aaron Rodgers managed to successfully convince people that he had taken the shot. As fellow quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Lamar Jackson, to name just two, were being raked over the coals for their refusal to get vaccinated, Aaron Rodgers hid behind some clever words and got away with it. So far, that is.

Since he is not vaccinated, Aaron Rodgers has to stay away from the team for ten days after he contracted COVID-19. That means he will not play for the Green Bay Packers against the Kansas City Chiefs and possibly miss the game against the Seattle Seahawks as well. NFL Twitter took him to task for his previous prevarication.

"Lying" Aaron Rodgers faces fans' wrath

As soon as the news broke, the overwhelming reaction on NFL Twitter was from those who believed the quarterback had lied to the general public before.

Most NFL Twitter users also did not take kindly to the fact that Aaron Rodgers had jeopardized others by interacting without a mask while he was not vaccinated. Many people prefer to wear a mask near unvaccinated people and giving the impression that he was vaccinated was poor from Aaron Rodgers.

Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith Aaron Rodgers purposely misled people about his vaccination status. I respect loudly unvaccinated people like Cole Beasley more than I respect Rodgers, who has interacted with people who thought he was vaccinated while not wearing a mask.

NFL fans were also quick to ask if Rodgers had broken league protocols because he was never seen wearing a mask when he was on the sidelines or in press conferences. It increasingly seems that he did.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Checked on whether Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was in violation of COVID-19 protocols by talking to the media unmasked. Was referred back to rules that unvaccinated players must be masked at all times inside team facilities—which includes press conferences.

So the answer is yes.





Others correctly pointed out the mindset of Aaron Rodgers. He was so afraid of being criticized, that he faked a ruse that he was vaccinated. It seems rather self-centered to behave that way.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Aaron Rodgers despises criticism so much that he actually lied about being vaccinated so that he wouldn't be criticized for being unvaccinated. Think about that for a second.

Others called for the NFL to deal with this case severely so that this habit does not spread where players who are not vaccinated do not have any reason to follow the set protocols. Aaron Rodgers should not get a pass just because he is more popular than others.

Aaron Schatz 🏈 @FO_ASchatz Ian Kenyon @IanKenyonNFL

- Traveling on separate flight as rest of team

- Getting tested daily

- Wearing mask at team facilities and during travel

- Not leaving hotels

- Not eating meals with teammates



Each of these are violations of NFL's covid restrictions for unvaccinated players. Hope he's been...- Traveling on separate flight as rest of team- Getting tested daily- Wearing mask at team facilities and during travel- Not leaving hotels- Not eating meals with teammatesEach of these are violations of NFL's covid restrictions for unvaccinated players. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… If Aaron Rodgers is not vaccinated but has not been following protocols for unvaccinated players, he needs to be suspended by the league for at least a couple of games. twitter.com/IanKenyonNFL/s…

And of course, wherever there is Aaron Rodgers, there are memes whether he is vaccinated or not.

McNeil @Reflog_18 Aaron Rodgers talking to the Packers

Aaron Rodgers would be incredibly delusional if he thought he could work around COVID protocols and public perception by just being obtuse, because ultimately the disease did catch up with him. While fans will still be hoping he gets better soon, he has left the Green Bay Packers in a significant mess.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Statement from the NFL, which says it is reviewing enforcement of COVID protocols with the #Packers after Aaron Rodgers' positive test:

