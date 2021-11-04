Did Aaron Rodgers lie about being vaccinated? NFL Twitter blasts Packers QB

Aaron Rodgers was not vaccinated, he was immunized. In that minor wordplay, Aaron Rodgers managed to successfully convince people that he had taken the shot. As fellow quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Lamar Jackson, to name just two, were being raked over the coals for their refusal to get vaccinated, Aaron Rodgers hid behind some clever words and got away with it. So far, that is.
Since he is not vaccinated, Aaron Rodgers has to stay away from the team for ten days after he contracted COVID-19. That means he will not play for the Green Bay Packers against the Kansas City Chiefs and possibly miss the game against the Seattle Seahawks as well. NFL Twitter took him to task for his previous prevarication.
"Lying" Aaron Rodgers faces fans' wrath
As soon as the news broke, the overwhelming reaction on NFL Twitter was from those who believed the quarterback had lied to the general public before.
Most NFL Twitter users also did not take kindly to the fact that Aaron Rodgers had jeopardized others by interacting without a mask while he was not vaccinated. Many people prefer to wear a mask near unvaccinated people and giving the impression that he was vaccinated was poor from Aaron Rodgers.
NFL fans were also quick to ask if Rodgers had broken league protocols because he was never seen wearing a mask when he was on the sidelines or in press conferences. It increasingly seems that he did.
Others correctly pointed out the mindset of Aaron Rodgers. He was so afraid of being criticized, that he faked a ruse that he was vaccinated. It seems rather self-centered to behave that way.
Others called for the NFL to deal with this case severely so that this habit does not spread where players who are not vaccinated do not have any reason to follow the set protocols. Aaron Rodgers should not get a pass just because he is more popular than others.
And of course, wherever there is Aaron Rodgers, there are memes whether he is vaccinated or not.
Aaron Rodgers would be incredibly delusional if he thought he could work around COVID protocols and public perception by just being obtuse, because ultimately the disease did catch up with him. While fans will still be hoping he gets better soon, he has left the Green Bay Packers in a significant mess.
