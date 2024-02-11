Did Boomer Esiason win a Super Bowl? Revisiting Bengals legend's NFL career

Boomer Esiason was a well-respected NFL quarterback long before he became a sports show host and NFL analyst. Esiason played in the NFL from 1984 to 1997 before retiring and becoming a football analyst and talk show host for Boomer and Gio on WFAN New York.

Esiason grew up in New York and attended East Islip High School. He graduated in 1979 and was a three-sport athlete who eventually went to the University of Maryland to play college football.

He set 17 school records at Maryland, which led to him being drafted by the Cincinnatti Bengals in the second round of the 1984 NFL Draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Did Boomer Esiason win a Super Bowl?

Breitling Boutique Garden City Grand Opening With Ambassador Boomer Esiason

Unfortunately for Boomer Esiason, he never won a Super Bowl.

Expand Tweet

Esiason had the opportunity to win a Super Bowl with the Bengals during the 1988-1989 season. They finished the season 12-4 and defeated the Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills to advance to Super Bowl XXIII where they faced the San Francisco 49ers.

In a defensive game, the 49ers came out on top with a 20-16 victory. Esiason didn't have a good game as he completed 11 out of 25 passes for 144 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

Boomer Esiason's NFL career

The Paley Museum And "The NFL Today" Celebrate New Super Bowl Exhibit

Despite not winning a Super Bowl, Esiason had a solid NFL career. He played in the league for 14 seasons, running offenses for the Bengals, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.

He was selected to four Pro Bowls and one All-Pro Team in his career and has many records for left-handed quarterbacks, including most touchdown passes (247), passing yards (37,920) and completions (2,969.)

He became the league MVP during the 1988 season where he led Cincy to the Super Bowl, throwing for 3,572 yards, 28 touchdowns and completing 57.5 percent of his passes.

Esiason retired from the NFL after 14 seasons following the 1997 season. Though he isn't an NFL Hall of Famer, Esiason was elected to the Bengals Ring of Honor.