Did the Browns clinch a playoff spot? AFC Playoff scenarios explored 

Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns are bang in the middle of a fairytale, it would appear, especially when it comes to clinching a spot in the NFL Playoffs.

After Amari Cooper and Flacco flexed their muscles in a 36-22 win over the CJ Stroud-less Houston Texans in Week 16, the Browns' playoff hopes received a massive push heading into the penultimate week of the regular season.

Sure it came against a Texans unit that featured Case Keenum under center, but the Browns themselves have been no strangers to quarterback injuries, first losing Deshaun Watson for the season, and then backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson to another injury. In any case, Flacco, Cooper and co. ensured Cleveland placed itself pretty comfortably in the running for a spot in the NFL playoffs.

How can the Browns clinch a spot in the playoffs in Week 17?

The Browns are currently at 10-5, which means tying up a spot in the playoffs is a formality at this point.

Our NFL Playoff Predictor also has the Browns within a shout of making the playoffs, with the simulator predicting a Week 17 win over the New York Jets followed by a Week 18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. A single win in either of those games guarantees them a spot in the postseason.

Interestingly, the Browns can not only cement a spot in the NFL Playoffs, but there's also the possibility that they emerge out of the regular season as the AFC's top seed.

Now this is highly unlikely, given that the Baltimore Ravens are dominating at the moment, and the fact that the Miami Dolphins are on the up. Cleveland will need Baltimore to lose out in Week 17 and Week 18 to have a shot at the top seed.

Considering the Ravens lose to the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland would, in theory, have a better record in the AFC to sneak past Baltimore if this were to pan out.

AFC Playoff Picture heading into Week 17

The Dolphins just guaranteed themselves a spot in the playoffs after their win over the Dallas Cowboys. If Tua Tagovailoa and co. can muster up wins in their final two games (against the Bills and the Ravens), Miami will have home-field advantage and a bye in playoffs opener.

The Texans also have a shot at making the playoffs, and with CJ Stroud likely to return in Week 17. As things stand, they are currently the 8 seed in the AFC.

ESPN pins Houston's shot at the playoffs at 52%, which is essentially a coin toss. They face the Titans and the Colts in their final two games, and with Stroud looking to make his way back, DeMeco Ryans could very well make the playoffs in his first season in Houston.

