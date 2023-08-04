Did Cam Jordan’s father Steve play in the NFL? A look into Saints star’s family

Cam Jordan signed a two-year, $27.5 million extension with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday. The veteran defensive end is now set to expand on his 11-year sojourn with the AFC South franchise.

Following the news of Jordan's new deal with the Saints, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his parents Steve and Anita.

Interestingly, Cam's father Steve also played in the NFL as a tight end for 13 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He earned six Pro Bowl honors and also received a Vikings Ring of Honor.

Steve finished his NFL career with 6,307 yards and 28 touchdowns on 468 receptions. His wife Anita supported his football career as she does presently with her son.

Cam also has a younger sister named Stephanie who is married to former NFL star Kasim Edebali.

Cam married his longtime partner Nikki at a lavish ceremony on June 30, 2018. Nikki played basketball in her youth before meeting her future husband.

Reports claim that the couple had three children before tying the knot and one more after marriage. Their kids are named Caleb, Noel, Chanel, and Nia.

Cam Jordan's stats in the 2022 NFL season

New Orleans Saints DE Cam Jordan

Cam Jordan managed 66 tackles, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two passes defended in the 16 games during the 2022 NFL season. Despite his impressive outings, the New Orleans Saints finished third in the NFC South with a 7-10 record, failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Jordan was selected by the Saints in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He has played his entire 11-year NFL career in New Orleans and will continue his journey with the team.

Across 11 seasons in the big league, Jordan has racked up 639 tackles, 115.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, 10 fumbles recovered, two interceptions, one touchdown and 58 passes defended. He has eight Pro Bowl honors but is yet to win a Super Bowl ring.