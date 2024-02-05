Did Chad Ochocinco take Viagra before NFL games? Ex-Bengals WR gets candid on rumors

Chad Ochocinco is one of the most interesting players the NFL has ever seen.

He was as famous for his flamboyance as he was for his talent, often celebrating touchdowns in the most creative of ways, from commandeering sideline cameras to proposing to a cheerleader. And according to one rumor, he took Viagra before games to enhance his performance.

Responding to X/Twitter user @Tarzaniann recently, the former Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro and Pro Bowl wide receiver downplayed it:

Ja'Marr Chase emulates Chad Ochocinco with Pro Bowl touchdown celebration

Speaking of touchdown celebrations, there was a time when Ja'Marr Chase promised to emulate Ochocinco's sideline camera touchdown celebration. He even made this proposition:

"Chad, if I score a touchdown and grab the camera like you did, I need you to pay the fine for me. That's the only catch, man. Only thing."

And while he never got to do it during the regular season, he finally had his chance on Sunday.

During the Pro Bowl flag football game, Chase caught a pass from Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, then ran to the endzone camera:

Could Chad Ochocinco be joing the Eagles' coaching staff?

The last time Chad Ochocinco caught a football, it was in 2017 in Mexico. Since then, he has busy in other endeavors, most recently hosting Inside the NFL on The CW. But he has long expressed interest in becoming a football coach, even serving as guest instructor for the Cleveland Browns in 2016 after a correspendence with Hue Jackson, his old positional coach in Cincinnati.

And recently, amidst a purge within the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching staff, Ochocinco pitched himself as a candidate to succeed Aaron Moorehead as the team's wide receivers coach via Twitter:

The former wide receiver is already close to Eagles pass-catchers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. Suring the latter's annual celebrity softball game, he expounded on his interest in playing for the Eagles:

“I like how they call people d**** and s***. There is no fanbase like this. They f*** beat up Santa. Who does that? I fell in love with the city, hearing the stories in a couple of months of training with Boots. I wished I would have been able to play here.”

Head coach Nick Sirianni has so far not addressed the matter.