Did Colton Underwood play in NFL? Exploring football career of The Masked Singer's star

The Masked singer Colton Underwood is a person with many talents. The virtuoso is a reality television personality, singer and actor and also played American football during his collegiate days.

Colton Underwood had big football freaks growing up and was good enough to earn a collegiate scholarship to play for Illinois State University. In this article, we explore whether Underwood made it to the NFL and fulfilled his childhood dream.

Did Colton Underwood play in the NFL?

No, Colton Underwood didn't play in the NFL, but he was closer than most to achieving the goal. He played for the Illinois Redbirds in college, following in his dad's footsteps. He declared for the 2014 Draft, but the defensive end wasn't selected.

Subsequently, the San Diego Chargers signed him to their practice squad. He bounced around the practice squads of the Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders before pursuing other endeavors away from the gridiron.

Colton Underwood's football career explored

Underwood had a couple of scholarship offers coming out of high school but eventually chose to attend Illinois State University. He played 45 games for the program and registered 215 tackles.

One thing that Underwood wasn't was soft, as the future reality TV star ranked third in career tackles-for-loss with 44 and fourth on the career sacks list with 21.5 at the end of his collegiate football career. Underwood was a fearsome defensive star with an imposing physique.

His best season was his senior year, earning many personal honors. TSome of them are College Sporting News 2013 Fabulous Fifty FCS All-America Team honors, Third-Team All-America honors, All-MVFC First-Team honors, and American Football Coaches Association Football Championship Subdivision and Beyond Sports Network All-America team selection.

Underwood led the Redbirds with 12 tackles-for-loss, was third on the team in tackles with 66 total tackles and added three sacks for good measure. He was a star during his collegiate days and made a decent NFL defensive end if given the opportunity.

Unfortunately, for him, there are only limited dietary spots for the 32 NFL teams, and the Chargers, Eagles and Raiders never saw the need to promote him to the main roster following stints with their practice squads.