Did George Kittle take the Wonderlic test? 49ers TE's pre-draft numbers explored

George Kittle caught 65 passes for 1,020 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games during the 2023 regular season. He recorded six catches for 108 yards in the postseason games against the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers. However, Kittle was unable to prevent the Kansas City Chiefs from winning the Super Bowl LVIII in overtime in Las Vegas, as the San Francisco 49ers were defeated on February 11.

In Kittle's remarkable career, the Super Bowl is likely the only prize that has eluded him since the 49ers selected him with the 146th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Kittle has made five Pro Bowl selections and has been chosen to the First team All-Pro on two occasions in his Niners career.

Kittle played collegiate football at the University of Iowa from 2012 to 2016 before becoming well-known in the NFL. Fans have questioned whether his performance at the 2017 NFL Combine and his Wonderlic test contributed to his late draft choice, given that he was selected in the fifth round.

George Kittle did not receive a Wonderlic test result, according to the official NFL Combine Results website. This could indicate one of two things: either he did not take the test, or his results were withheld on purpose.

How did George Kittle perform at the NFL Combine?

George Kittle played 25 games for the University of Iowa in his college football career, recording 48 catches for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2017, he was one of the top tight end prospects going into the NFL draft.

Kittle was invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that year as one of 19 collegiate players in his position. Kittle, a block-first tight end, did a 4.52-second 40 with a 132-inch broad jump and an 11-foot broad leap that were among the top performances in his position category.

Kittle's 40-yard sprint time in the 2017 NFL Combine ranked third among tight ends, making them the fastest bunch in nearly 15 years. He also finished third among the tight ends in the broad jump.

The official George Kittle's Combine statistics for 2017 are listed below:

Height: 6 feet 3+3⁄4 inches

Weight: 247 pounds

Arm Length: 33+1⁄8 inches

Hand Size: 9+1⁄4 inches

40-yard dash: 4.52 seconds

20-yard split: 2.65 seconds

10-yard split: 1.59 seconds

Bench press: 18 reps

Wonderlic: N/A

Vertical leap: 35.0 inches

Broad jump: 132 inches

20-yard shuttle: 4.59 seconds

60-yard shuttle: 12.41 seconds