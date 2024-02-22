Did Jason Kelce go to the NFL Combine? Revisiting Eagles center's pre-draft numbers

Seven-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles has been a mainstay in the NFL for more than a decade.

Kelce was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He has been among the best in the league at his position for the majority of his career, and his performance hasn't ever declined. In fact, he was selected for his seventh Pro Bowl and sixth All-Pro team during the recently concluded campaign.

In addition, Kelce has been the epitome of dependability and durability—he hasn't missed a game due to an injury since the 2014 campaign. He earned a Super Bowl ring for all his efforts in 2017, when his Eagles side defeated the New England Patriots and Tom Brady in the championship game.

In case you were wondering, Jason Kelce was not particularly a highly-touted recruit before he entered the league, but he was still invited to the 2011 NFL combine in Indianapolis.

Kelce played for five years at the University of Cincinnati, where he was coached by Butch Jones for one year and Brian Kelly for four, from 2006 to 2010. He then went on to impress scouts during the scouting combine before he was drafted to the league.

Jason Kelce's NFL Combine results

Jason Kelce, a big center who weighed 280 pounds and stood 6 feet 3 inches tall, arrived in Indianapolis for the 2011 combine after his last season in Cincinnati. He had the quickest 40-yard sprint timing of any offensive lineman at the combine, clocking it at a startling 4.89.

Kelce, who was the 2006 Scout Team Defensive Player of the Year Award recipient, also set combine records for the best-ever short shuttle and 3-cone drill timings for a center in 2011 (times of 4.14 and 7.22 seconds, respectively).

The official 2011 NFL Scouting Combine results for Jason Kelce are listed below:

Height: 6 feet 2+5⁄8 inches

Weight: 280 pounds

Arm length: 32.5 inches

Hand size: 9.5 inches

40-yard dash: 4.89 seconds

20-yard split: 2.83 seconds

10-yard split: 1.7 seconds

Vertical jump: 30.5 inches

20-yard shuttle: 4.14 seconds

3-cone drill: 7.22 seconds

Most projections had Jason Kelce going in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, despite his lack of genuine size for an NFL center. In addition, his 40-yard sprint time of 4.89 seconds would have contributed to his stock rise.

However, a month before draft day, Kelce was diagnosed with appendicitis, which resulted in an appendectomy, thereby harming his value in the NFL market. In the end, he was chosen in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, 191st overall, by the Philadelphia Eagles.