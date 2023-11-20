Did Joe Flacco retire from NFL? Reason behind QB's long absence from league explored

Joe Flacco has become the talk of the town after reports claimed that he signed with the Cleveland Browns last week.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback had been a free agent since the end of the 2022 season but is now set to get promoted to the Browns' active roster as per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

As things stand, Flacco is clearly not retired, and neither has he made any announcement about hanging up his cleats. The 38-year-old spoke to ESPN's Jamison Hensley at the start of the 2023 season and said:

"Listen, I can still play. That's me talking, obviously. I'm hoping that there's the silver lining that I'm not anywhere right now and that I can be available to anybody.

"I'm not saying it's going to be the truth, but if I was tied up with somebody as a backup and just didn't play at all when all of a sudden three guys go down, well, I'd probably be in the back of my head be thinking, 'Oh, man, would I have had an opportunity to go there?'"

Flacco also added that he would be available to play for any team if they need him:

"So I do think that at the point that my career is in, it is a positive thing in a lot of ways that I'm not anywhere right now, because if somebody does need somebody, at least I'm available."

Flacco last played for the New York Jets in Jan. 2023, against the Miami Dolphins, which was their final regular season game. His contract with the Jets expired and he remained a free agent heading into the 2023 NFL season.

However, Flacco was eventually signed by the Browns during Week 11 of the campaign.

Why did the Cleveland Browns sign Joe Flacco?

As per reports, Joe Flacco is expected to add some depth and experience to the Cleveland Browns' quarterback department. The franchise will be without Deshaun Watson for the remainder of the season as he undergoes surgery to repair a broken bone in his throwing shoulder.

With Watson out for the season, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson has taken over as the first-choice starter for the Browns. Cleveland also has PJ Walker in the squad which would make Flacco the third-choice signal caller for the Browns this year.

Joe Flacco is a 15-year NFL veteran, who is best known for his 11-year spell with the Baltimore Ravens from 2008 to 2018. He led the Ravens to six playoff appearances, including a victory over the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl in 2013.

Flacco has also had stints with the New York Jets, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles. He has racked up 42,320 yards and 232 touchdowns in his career so far.